Furious woman halts cricket match to abuse players

by David Campbell

NOW here's a streaker with a difference.

Two Sydney grade cricket clubs were forced to temporarily halt a match at Paddington recently after a fully-clothed woman marched through the middle of the field, hurling abuse at players.

It appears the irate woman was trying to exercise and didn't take too kindly to Campbelltown-Camden cricket club and Eastern Suburbs third grade sides occupying the oval in Trumper Park, forcing her to walk around.

 

Campbelltown-Camden first grade player Ollie Pope filmed the incident from Saturday and shared the footage on Twitter.

The woman took particular exception to a club official who was trying to explain the clubs had paid for use of the oval.

"I hear it every Saturday. Why can't I walk to my exercise," the woman began.

"We have paid money for this. We have exclusive use," the official said before being cut off.

"And I don't pay rates?" the woman shot back. "Bunch of testosterone ... Get off (the field). Don't you have any manners?"

It wasn't caught on camera but Pope says the woman's parting shot as she left the oval was to shout "I hope you all get sunburnt".

Classy stuff.

Eastern Suburbs won the match by 152 runs.

