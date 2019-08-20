Furious viewers lash Scott Cam for ‘bullying’

Tensions are running high on The Block, with viewers accusing host Scott Cam of "setting up" a confrontation that lead to a contestant's tearful meltdown.

During Tuesday night's episode El'ise was ordered to attended a meeting with Scott and Suncorp bank where she was warned her and partner Matt's spending was too high.

"For me, as a personal thing, I was very open to hearing what they had to say and I was willing to take all the information on board, and I did and I accepted that," El'ise said. "What happened after that did not need to happen."

Poor El’ise was forced to sit and fake a smile as Mel was praised for staying under budget.

Midway through the meeting in walked Mel, who has been on a winning streak with her and Jesse's modest budget, in addition to pocketing an extra $10,000 during Monday's challenge.

"Oh Mel, come on in!" Scott said, inviting her to join El'ise at the table.

El'ise was then forced to sit and wait as they were told Mel and Jesse were doing "so amazing" the thrifty couple would be awarded an extra $5000 in spending money.

El'ise managed to keep a smile plastered on her face as Mel celebrated, but broke down in tears when she left the meeting and reached the car.

"I was just absolutely gobsmacked with the situation that had just been put in front of me," El'ise later said of Scott's actions.

But when she made it back to the car she burst into tears.

"You've just obviously spoken to me about how bad I'm doing and then you've obviously brought somebody in that is doing very well."

Her tears over the humiliating moment continued back at the Oslo, where she vented to the camera about being "made a fool of".

"When you're put in a situation like that where you're put down it's just not nice, and rubbed in, that's not fair," El'ise said in between sobs.

"I don't deserve it. I've worked too hard to get where I've been. He didn't have to invite Mel in to rub it in, that hurts. We're all struggling, we're here for a reason … I just don't like things being shoved in my face, unnecessarily."

El’ise’s tears continued back at the Oslo.

Scott's decision to let Mel crash El'ise's budget meeting sparked a furious reaction on Twitter with the majority of viewers accused Scott of being "nasty".

Horrible, unprofessional, humiliating behaviour from Scotty & Suncorp. Shocked. #theblock — Amanda Jackson (@earthlingamanda) August 20, 2019

El’ise isn’t crying cause of her budget, she’s crying because of the way that “friendly chat” ended. I’d be crying too. It’s humiliating. You don’t kick a person while they are down #theblock — Missie (@missiexox) August 20, 2019

#theblock cool, bully your contestants instead of helping them. No one respects that type of behaviour. Mental health is such an important issue and provoking animosity for TV ratings is nothing short of pathetic — Luke Vella (@vella_luke) August 20, 2019

Not often I disagree with @ScottyCam9 but that was borderline bullying 😱 yes she needed to know their budget woes but damn talk about brutal. #TheBlock — Amy =] (@miss_amyyyy) August 20, 2019

#TheBlock I'm sorry @TheBlock @ScottyCam9 but that budget meeting was a slap on the face and humiliating to watch.



I hope that isn't how @Suncorp normally conduct a budget meeting. — SalaGal (@salagal1) August 20, 2019

No no no #theblock, that was just MEAN!!!! — Bronwyn Cook (@broncook76) August 20, 2019

Ok, the producers went too far with that little meeting #TheBlock #KylieMinogue — Troy Lester (@TroyLester) August 20, 2019

So very nasty and very low, obviously they are trying to stir up animosity to increase ratings #theblock — naffi (@naffi_009) August 20, 2019

She might be over spending, and it needs dealing with, but deliberately humiliating E'lise like that was atrocious. #TheBlock — SueC (@Ozbird) August 20, 2019

Watching the block and seeing what they did giving the other girl $5,000 cash when she was struggling with her budget that isn’t on, you don’t do that in front of another team at leadt in private i feel sorry for her #theblock 😡 — Jen (@jen_stratton) August 20, 2019

Either that was a really nasty move to do that in front of El’ise or that was very poorly set up for the cameras. #TheBlock — Jake 🗝✨ (@jakemoogle) August 20, 2019

