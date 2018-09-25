Furious Miller attacks proposed waste-to-energy facility

SCATHING: Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller says the waste-to-energy facility is not welcome in Ipswich.

SCATHING: Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller says the waste-to-energy facility is not welcome in Ipswich. Rob Williams

CONTROVERSIAL plans for a waste-to-energy generator at Swanbank have been slammed by Jo-Ann Miller, who says her community will vocally oppose the project.

Ms Miller, the Member for Bundamba, has been a long-time critic of the waste industry in Ipswich.

She said a plan by Remondis to build a $400million waste-to-energy plant was not welcome.

"My community has indicated to me it will certainly oppose the proposed incinerator," she said.

Ms Miller said her community was planning public protests against the proposal, which she says was secretly lodged.

"The company should have spoken with them rather than go behind the community's back, lodging an application with the State Government which it appears will be waved through," she said.

Ms Miller said the community was concerned about effects on health and environment stemming from the Remondis' plant.

"I don't want any dumps in Ipswich and I also don't want any industries that come off the dumps," she said.

"I understand incinerators are being closed down across the world due to health impacts.

"I'll be getting all of those matters researched."

Ms Miller's comments are in contrast to those of Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard, who welcomed the Remondis facility.

"We do have landfill in our area an I think it can be an opportunity rather than a negative," Ms Howard said.

"We look to Europe as an example of good practice when it comes to using waste for energy and renewable energies."

"This type of project is accepted practice... there's one in Paris.

"Ipswich could become the Paris of southeast Queensland."

Ms Miller also revealed she read about the Remondis proposal "in the paper", despite it being located in her electorate.

"I read it the same as everybody else," she said.

"I have made my displeasure known to the Premier and the minister concerned."

Ms Miller said she and the community should have been consulted before the application was lodged with the State Government.

"These multinational companies are taking our communities for fools," she said.

"If one incinerator is waved through that means there will be more for Ipswich."

Ms Miller disputed the amount of jobs the facility would create.

"They're only very small job numbers and there's no guarantee jobs will go to Ipswich locals," she said.

Subject to receiving all approvals from government, it is expected the project would begin construction in 2020.