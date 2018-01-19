Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Furious local’s viral spray at Adani activists

by Andrew Backhouse

ADANI protesters were left "shaking" after a confrontation with a Bowen local who accused them of "holding up normal people" in a profanity-laden exchange that has gone viral.

The incident is a stark example of the simmering anger between North Queensland locals and the mostly southern anti-coal protesters from the Stop Adani movement who have caused chaos on the transport network.

The protesters have also shut down the region's major export hub twice in the past week, costing the economy millions of dollars.

In the heated exchange captured on an action camera, the Bowen local spoke to the anti-Adani protesters and asked them if they were "staking out houses".

A member of the activist group explained they were in the area to stop an Aurizon train.

The Bowen man warned the activists not to block the road, saying he had children and he may need to get them out.

An Adani activist speaks with the Bowen local in an exchange which left the protester “shaken” but was widely supported on social media.
An Adani activist speaks with the Bowen local in an exchange which left the protester “shaken” but was widely supported on social media.

"F----g o not come near our f----g place or f----g stop this. I don't f-----g care what you do with the train lines you f-----g idiots.

"Don't involve normal f----g people you f----g idiots.

The profanity-laden video then showed the man approach the activists where he exclaimed "Look at you you're shaking you f----g p---ies."

"You're holding up normal people," he said.

Clearly frustrated, the man said "Look at ya'. "Look at ya'. You've haven't got a decent f----g (expletive) between yas'."

"If people wanted to get real you f-----g (expletive) would get f----g hurt."

He then drove his motorbike towards a waiting car with an activist inside who was filming the exchange.

"I can film you too you f----g idiot," he said.

"I've got nothing to do with the train lines I'm just sick of f---g idiots around here."

The man then drove to a nearby Aurizon vehicle with two staff inside where he said, "I'll take all these weak (expletive) out if you want aye'."

"I will, look at the f----g weak (expletive)"

"If youse (sic) like trouble I'll give youse (sic) f----g trouble.

"F--k off somewhere else. Are you for real? Look at youse (sic).

"People have enough dramas without you... being around their house causing s--t."

Related Items

Topics:  bullying harassment mental illness protesters viral video

New dog park receives official name

New dog park receives official name

Australia's first ever shopping centre-based dog park to open soon

VIDEO: Vet, dogs evacuated as firefighters fight shed fire

Dogs evacuated from AWLQ vet clinic on Tiger Street after a shed fire next door on Friday.

The three metre square structure went up in flames just after 2.20pm

WATCH: Car thieves flee high-speed crash

A crash involving a stolen four wheel drive at Brassall on Friday morning.

Police on hunt for driver and passengers who fled crash

Second stolen car crashes in Ipswich, two in custody

Police confirmed two men have since been taken into custody.

Two men in custody following second crash involving stolen car

Local Partners