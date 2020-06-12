Fur-tastic: Pooch hairdresser opens in new location

GRAB your leashes, there’s a new place to get your pooches pampered in the Somerset.

Fur Baby Boutique opened the doors to its new permanent storefront this week, after five years operating as a mobile service.

Business owner Corinne Chandler said mobile grooming had become too rough on equipment, and the opportunity to set up a grooming salon in Esk came about.

“Esk is a funny little town, it’s this little town that’s a gateway,” she said.

“There’s so many people here with little fluffy dogs that walk their dogs of the afternoon. I picked it because of that.”

Fur Baby Boutique owner Corinne Chandler, with jack russell terrier Storm. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

With limited dog grooming facilities in the Somerset region, Mrs Chandler said Esk was the perfect spot.

“I think a little country town would benefit, there’s a lot of retired people here with little dogs,” she said.

Mrs Chandler has owned dogs for 30 years, as well as having shown and bred them.

However, it’s spending time with dogs that she enjoys the most.

“I love to spend time with them. I’m happy for them to come in here and just be with me,” she said.

Fur Baby Boutique will offer a range of grooming services including hydrobaths, clipping and nails.

Doggie daycare will also be available, and Mrs Chandler is aiming to include house visit services for people on holidays.

Tomorrow and Sunday, Fur Baby Boutique is offering $10 hydrobaths between 9am and 4pm as part of its super opening special.

The boutique is at 103 Ipswich Rd, Esk, or get in touch via facebook.