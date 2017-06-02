FUNNY VIDEO: Walker's On clip still a belly laugh

WALKER ON: Chris Walker scores a try in Queensland's big win in Game Three of the 2001 series at QEII Stadium in Brisbane.

"WALKER'S ON. Walker's on. Walker's on. Hodgo, pass it on. Watch Walker".

Those who know their State of Origin history will know what that memorable piece of dialogue is all about.

For those who don't it relates to Game One of the 2002 series at Olympic Stadium when NSW trainer Nathan Brown told the Blues boys, via Brett Hodgson, to take note that Maroons flyer Chris Walker was on the field.

The punchline came moments later when then NSW assistant coach Laurie Daley was heard to say to Brown "can you let them know that Walker's on the field". Brown replied: "Yeah, I did already."

Walker had carved up in his first Origin series in 2001, scoring four tries in three games and playing a key role in the Maroons' series win.

The Blues were wary of his electric speed, hence Brown's advice.

Talking to the QT ahead of Saturday night's Legends of League clash in Ipswich, Chris Walker has a chuckle about how "Walker's on" are two words he still hears.

"I still cop it to this day. Everywhere I go people yell out 'Walker's on' to me," he grins.

"I find it funny and it is a good thing they remember it.

"NSW had obviously done some homework on me and Browny was obviously reminding them that I could pop up anywhere, because I didn't play like a conventional winger.

"It was pretty funny actually that they saw me as a threat."

A threat he indeed was after the 2001 series, one that remains dear to his heart.

"I scored four tries and it was the series where Wayne Bennett pulled the master-stoke of bringing Alfie back into the Lion's den for the decider," he says.

"That series win was rewarding, especially after Queensland had been comprehensive beaten the year before and we wanted to instil some pride back into the state."

Chris Walker celebrates a try at Stadium Australia in 2001. COLIN WHELAN

After playing all three games of the 2002 series, Walker had an injury riddled year in 2003 and was not selected.

Then in 2004 Walker, who had a larrikin streak in him in his young days, broke curfew in a pre-season Origin camp and found himself in the watch house. He was never to wear the Maroon jersey again.

"I had a black pen put through my name," he grins.

"I would have loved to have played more State of Origin games, and I know I could have.

"I had the privilege of playing six which is still a fair record to hold. I was proud to play one for this beautiful state of Queensland.

"And I got to play Origin in the last game at Lang Park in 2001 before they ripped it down, which is where my old man (Gary) won a grand final in 1980 with Norths in Brisbane."

Walker, who finished his playing career with the Ipswich Jets, is looking forward to lining up with his old mates for the Aussie legends against Ipswich.

"I just love the camaraderie with the boys and coming together for a good cause," he says.

He's listed to play in the second-row of all places.

"I've put on a few kilos, so wherever they put me I'll play," he grins.