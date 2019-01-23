Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Graffiti Alley in Melbourne's Hosier Lane
Graffiti Alley in Melbourne's Hosier Lane
Council News

'Funky Melbourne-inspired lane' slated for Ipswich city

Hayden Johnson
by
23rd Jan 2019 2:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FUNKY Melbourne-inspired laneway will be created in Ipswich's CBD as efforts to convert the old mall reach a significant milestone.

The one-way, low-speed road will run through the Ipswich Mall from Brisbane St to Bell St along Union Place.

Demolition of the existing paving and lawn has started with a section of the old Ipswich mall grassed area, as well as the area behind the former rotunda, now dug up for removal and salvage.

The red pavers, which once covered the mall from the shade sails right up to the Woolworth's supermarket forecourt, will be re-purposed and used in what has become locally known as smoker's alley.

Ipswich City Council says the alleyway will become "a funky Melbourne-inspired laneway".

Interim administrator Greg Chemello said the mall's road and footpath will be installed in stages and provide the infrastructure required for the new CBD district on completion.

"Large sections of construction fencing have been installed in the Ipswich mall as the JMac Constructions teamwork on the site," Mr Chemello said.

"Their team is currently investigating the existing road infrastructure and using ground penetrating radar equipment to locate services, such as water, power and sewerage, much of which currently sits beneath the existing mall."

The road and footpaths will be installed in stages, followed by the installation of new street furniture, lighting and signage.

JMac Constructions is expected to be working onsite until late 2019.

More Stories

ipswich city ipswich council ipswich first mall redevelopment
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Doctors issue warning after 32 cases of food poisoning

    Doctors issue warning after 32 cases of food poisoning

    News RESIDENTS in Ipswich, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Toowoomba have all been affected.

    • 23rd Jan 2019 2:45 PM
    14 of the hottest properties on the Ipswich market

    premium_icon 14 of the hottest properties on the Ipswich market

    News Check out some of the top properties now available in Ipswich.

    • 23rd Jan 2019 3:07 PM
    Citizens of the year revealed in Australia Day Awards

    Citizens of the year revealed in Australia Day Awards

    Council News The winner turned tragic circumstances into a national crusade.

    Owner rushes dogs to vet after run in with 6ft brown snake

    premium_icon Owner rushes dogs to vet after run in with 6ft brown snake

    Pets & Animals Vigilance key for protecting animals