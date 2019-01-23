'Funky Melbourne-inspired lane' slated for Ipswich city

A FUNKY Melbourne-inspired laneway will be created in Ipswich's CBD as efforts to convert the old mall reach a significant milestone.

The one-way, low-speed road will run through the Ipswich Mall from Brisbane St to Bell St along Union Place.

Demolition of the existing paving and lawn has started with a section of the old Ipswich mall grassed area, as well as the area behind the former rotunda, now dug up for removal and salvage.

The red pavers, which once covered the mall from the shade sails right up to the Woolworth's supermarket forecourt, will be re-purposed and used in what has become locally known as smoker's alley.

Ipswich City Council says the alleyway will become "a funky Melbourne-inspired laneway".

Interim administrator Greg Chemello said the mall's road and footpath will be installed in stages and provide the infrastructure required for the new CBD district on completion.

"Large sections of construction fencing have been installed in the Ipswich mall as the JMac Constructions teamwork on the site," Mr Chemello said.

"Their team is currently investigating the existing road infrastructure and using ground penetrating radar equipment to locate services, such as water, power and sewerage, much of which currently sits beneath the existing mall."

The road and footpaths will be installed in stages, followed by the installation of new street furniture, lighting and signage.

JMac Constructions is expected to be working onsite until late 2019.