Mackay paramedic Craig McCulloch died in an ambulance crash near Benholme, west of Mackay, on January 28.
Funeral to be held for hero paramedic

Ashley Pillhofer
by
8th Feb 2019 9:51 AM | Updated: 12:25 PM

THE family of well-loved Mackay paramedic Craig McCulloch will today lay the "devoted family man" to rest.

Mr McCulloch died last week while rushing to save the life of another. The ambulance he was driving rolled a number of times before hitting a tree on the Mackay-Eungella Road at Benholme, about 50km west of Mackay.

Despite the best efforts of bystanders and responding emergency services crews, who were Mr McCulloch's colleagues and friends, the 32-year-old died at the scene.

Friends and the Queensland Ambulance Service will join Mr McCulloch's family today.

Queensland Ambulance Service Commissioner Russell Bowles spoke highly of Mr McCulloch during a solemn press conference the day after his death.

He said Mr McCulloch's former colleagues would remember him as a "young, happy, cheerful, outgoing person", who "touched so many hearts".

"Craig, as you may be aware, leaves behind a young family and partner, and this is very sad and has been very difficult for people within the ambulance service to deal with," Mr Bowles said.

"(Colleagues) just recognise him as a good friend, a peer and someone taken tragically too early," Mr Bowles said.

The family requested privacy during this difficult time.

