Funds for Ipswich residents afflicted by fires

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
6th Feb 2020 3:50 PM

Disaster assistance is available to people who have been adversely affected or lost income as a direct result of the Eastern QLD bushfires.

The Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment is a one-off payment of $1,000 for eligible adults and $400 for eligible children who have been injured, or for people whose home has been significantly damaged or destroyed as a result of the bushfires.

Children under the age of 16 may also be eligible for the Additional Payment for children. This is a one-off payment of $400 per child.

People afflicted by the fires in Ipswich are also eligible for the Disaster Recovery Allowance.

The Disaster Recovery Allowance is a short term payment if you have lost income as a direct result of the fires and is the equivalent to the maximum rate of Newstart or Youth Allowance.

The easiest way to make a claim is by calling 180 22 66.

For more information about claiming and a list of all eligible Local Government Areas go to: www.servicesaustralia.gov.au/disaster.

