How shoppers change the story of ovarian cancer

Coles Orion Springfield Central staff are dressing in teal today in support of Ovarian Cancer Awareness. L-R: Karen Harris, David Wright, Roni Quinnell, Janine Mackay, Michael Guy, Robyn Kennedy and Brittany Manietta. Myjanne Jensen

TEAM members at Coles Orion Springfield Central dressed up in teal today to increase awareness and help raise funds for ovarian cancer.

In partnership with Ovarian Cancer Australia, Springfield shoppers for the month of February can also support the cause at Coles by purchasing a $3 teal ribbon or by simply placing a donation in the tins provided at the checkout.

Shoppers are also encouraged to get together to host an Afternoon Teal event to raise funds.

Ovarian cancer is expected to affect 1,600 Australian women this year and has the lowest survival rate of any women's cancer, with four women diagnosed each day and three women dying from the disease.

Ovarian Cancer Australia CEO Jane Hill emphasised the need to raise funds to enable increased awareness, support, advocacy and research.

"If diagnosed in its early stages, women have an 80 per cent chance of survival after five years. Unfortunately, 75 per cent of women are diagnosed at an advanced stage where the cancer has spread and it is difficult to treat successfully," Ms Hill said.

"This is why it is important for women to know and recognise the symptoms of ovarian cancer, which most commonly include abdominal or pelvic pain, increased abdominal size or persistent bloating, the need to urinate often or urgently, or feeling full after eating a small amount.

"With the help of Coles shoppers and team members, we can change the story of ovarian cancer."

Coles State General Manager Jerry Farrell said Coles was delighted to support Ovarian Cancer Australia for the third year.

"It's fantastic to see our team members donning teal and going above and beyond to help raise funds and awareness for Ovarian Cancer Australia," he said.

"Team members have made a tremendous effort to support the cause over the past three years and we hope this year will be even bigger and better with the help of generous customers."

National Teal Ribbon Day is on Wednesday, 28 February.

To find out more about the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer, treatment and support, visit www.ovariancancer.net.au