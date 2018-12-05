Fundraising duo get Mo money and smash target

The Springfield Mo-Men Mark Winter and Paul Kirwan have raised $20,000 for Movember this year.

The Springfield Mo-Men Mark Winter and Paul Kirwan have raised $20,000 for Movember this year.

SMASHING their $12,000 target the Springfield Mo-Men have raised a whopping $20,000 this Movember.

The Mo-Men are Mark Winter and Paul Kirwan, two business men who came up with the idea to do "something about men's health" over a beer seven years ago.

Mr Kirwan said they had come a long way from that first year when they raised $400.

This year's fundraising dinner with special guests Brian Fletcher and Nathan Hindmarsh was a hit.

The event booked out with 170 people in attendance raising $10,000 on the night.

Now the same sponsors have come on board for next year's dinner and already 12 tables have been booked.

"We have succeeded this year," Mr Kirwan said.

"The community got together over the month and we ended up with a total of $20,341.00."

More money came from individual sponsorships and a fundraiser with Domino's Pizza where $1 for every pizza sold on November 24 raised $2755 for the cause.

The goal for the Mo-men was to not only to raise money but awareness about men's health.

Mr Kirwan said the goal was to help save young men from testicular and prostate cancer as well as suicide by promoting self checks and seeking help.

They were out and about in the community promoting the cause by helping out at McDonald's Camira on McHappy Day and doing a shift at Domino's during the fundraiser.

"It's been a big month doing all these events. People recognise what the month is about."