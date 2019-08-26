Fundraiser to support family of 'perfect' Gatton dad

VALE: Barden Produce's Shaun Reina (left) is being remebered as a perfect human being. Bardens Produce is hosting a charity auction night to support the family, general manager Clem Hodgman said Shaun's death had left a huge hole for the whole community.

VALE: Barden Produce's Shaun Reina (left) is being remebered as a perfect human being. Bardens Produce is hosting a charity auction night to support the family, general manager Clem Hodgman said Shaun's death had left a huge hole for the whole community. Dominic Elsome

JUST over a month since the death of Gatton father Shaun Reina, the tragedy is still being felt by the community.

Despite the tragedy, his former work colleagues are rallying behind his family - organising a charity to support the Reinas.

Shaun was killed riding his motorbike home from work when he was stuck by a ute, and his death has left a gaping hole in both his family and his team at Bardens Produce.

On September 14, the Bardens team will host "An Evening for Shaun”, to raise funds to support the Reina family.

General manager Clem Hodgman said the auction night was already shaping into an incredible event, with the support from the community in donating items overwhelming.

Mr Hodgman said Shaun's passing had been a huge blow for the tight-nit Gatton team.

"On the Saturday after he died this place was just full of raw emotion. No one could believe it, it was just terrible,” Mr Hodgman said.

Shaun was a much-loved member of the team, having started with the company after leaving school.

"He was with this company for 20 years - he grew from being a broccoli packer to being the operations manager of the business,” Mr Hodgman said.

"Had he survived he probably would have taken over the business from me when I retire.”

Shaun Reina with his wife and three children Contributed

He said it was Shaun's personality and love for his family that endeared him to so many in the community.

"He never swore in public, he was a model citizen who wanted to spend time with his wife, wanted to be with his kids,” he said.

"He was just basically your perfect human being.

"He just typified what every wife would want their husband to be and what every child would want their father to be.”

The auction night will including raffles and kids entertainment.

Item up for grabs range from a Weber Barbecue to a holiday voucher, and plenty of sporting memorabilia.

The night will be held at Cahill Park from 5pm, Saturday, September 14.

To pre-register for a bid-card, contact Michelle Huston on 0434 554 461 by September 13.