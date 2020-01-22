Fundraiser for teen killed in ute accident

Jordan’s mother Mildred Ellwood, with daughters Rose and Jasmine. Family and friends gather to remember Jordan Ellwood who was killed on Saturday night under the Gateway Bridge. Sunday January 19, 2020. (AAP image, John Gass)

A FUNDRAISING campaign has been launched for the family of a boy who died while having fun with friends at Murarrie last Friday.

A family member, believed to be the sister of 17-year-old Jordan Ellwood, yesterday created a GoFundMe page in memory of the Redlands College student who was due to begin Year 12 this week.

The campaign has so far raised more than $3800 since it was created last night.

The teen died after an attempt to jump into a friend's moving ute last Friday night went tragically wrong.

Jordan Ellwood died Friday night. PICTURE: Supplied

"Jordan's family has been overwhelmed with the emotional response, well wishes and support coming from the community, even people we hardly knew," campaign founder Rose Ellwood said.

"Many of you have contacted us to give your heartfelt messages of love through this tragedy; the loss of a son, a brother, and friend.

"In this time of grief, we appreciate all the kind messages and support that has been shown."

Rose Ellwood said any funds raised would be go towards funeral costs and "Jordan's final resting place".

"We are not asking anyone or everyone to donate; but the special few that wish to show their support may do so here. We know in our hearts Jordan would appreciate the love that he is been shown.

"A life cut way too short. We will miss you Jordan."

Find the fundraising campaign at GoFundMe.