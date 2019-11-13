Fundraiser falls short but mighty Bulldogs will play on

RUGBY LEAGUE: West End will take the field next year despite the fundraising campaign to save the club hitting a wall.

“It has stalled a bit to be honest,” said senior president John Cochrane.

“We didn’t get the target but we’ll be running around again in 2020. We’ll have three senior teams on the paddock - A-grade, reserve and 19s.”

The Bulldogs managed to raise about $7500 thanks to a flood of community backing, falling significantly short of the $20,000 required. The money will be used to reduce debt, pay bills and cover general expenses in order to keep the 105-year-old organisation’s doors open. It is still possible to donate via Go Fund Me.

Cochrane said the pervading public sentiment was overwhelmingly positive and West End had received nothing but generosity and well wishes from rival clubs and supporters of the game.

He said all involved were extremely grateful but the focus now turned to ensuring home games were well-attended in order to boost finances.

He said many local clubs were in the same boat with numbers dwindling around the grounds and the future of Rugby League Ipswich depended on getting spectators through the gates.

“Get out and support the Bulldogs,” he urged.

“Support any club. Support your club. The clubs need foot traffic. We need people to start watching. That is the only way local football will survive, otherwise no clubs will be around in 10 years.”

Cochrane said savouring the local league action was a great way to spend your weekend and clubs were looking at ways to entice crowds and offer the most enjoyable experience possible.

“I know at the Bulldogs, we’ll be doing our best to put on a good show,” he said.

Cochrane said the business had receieved considerable support from RLI and would continue to work closely with the league’s new sustainability officer to review structures for governance and operations.

He said a small contingent had fought tirelessly to keep the Bulldogs alive and build a healthy, self-sufficient and competitive club but more volunteers were always needed.

“You don’t need to join a committee,” he said.

“If you have a special skill or can give an hour of your time that would be valued. We will never knock back help, whether it be financial or otherwise.”

Cochrane said substantial austerity measures had already been undertaken and the cost cutting would continue.

He said West End was investigating the possibility of joining forces with other local clubs to take advantage of collective bargaining to purchase necessities like strapping tape.

“If each club all spending $5000 on strapping tape, maybe we could approach the manufacturer and say we’re spending $50,000 and get it cheaper,” he said.

Cochrane said West End would remain at Daniel’s Park this season but would look at moving into a growth suburb in future to take advantage of increasing populations and shore up playing stocks.