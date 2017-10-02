Funding up for grabs for sport innovators

LOOKING FOR IDEAS: The State Government have offered funding for Queenslanders with clever ideas that encourage participation in sport.

THE State Government is calling for Queenslanders with clever ideas that encourage participation in sport or improve athletic performance to apply for a share of $300,000 in new funding.

Minister for Innovation, Science and the Digital Economy Leeanne Enoch opened the second round of the government's Sport Science Challenge - launched in the lead-up to the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Ms Enoch said the challenge is part of the government's $420 Advance Queensland initiative designed to develop new products, encourage entrepreneurship and create jobs.

"We are inviting web developers, engineers, sport scientists, physiotherapists, digital experts and anyone with a sport-related innovation to rise to the challenge and seize this opportunity to take sports performance, athletics and physical activity in new directions and to new levels,” Ms Enoch said.

"Anyone who has already developed an innovation solution that will have flow-on benefits for Queensland - from new fitness apps that combat lifestyle diseases to event simulators and clothing technologies that motivate us to be more active and give our sporting teams and Commonwealth Games athletes a winning edge - should line up for this challenge.”

Minister for Sport Mick de Brenni said the sport science challenge supports the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to get more Queenslanders, more active, more often.

"We know that participating in regular physical activity is good for our health and well-being,” Mr de Brenni said.

"So we're keen to support innovators and inventors who have developed a sport-related product or service that's almost ready for market but needs funding to get over the last hurdle.

"Three of the most promising technologies, which have been developed by Queensland-based individuals, partnerships or teams, will each be awarded up to $100,000.

"The aim is to help improve the fitness of all Queenslanders, our performance in elite competition or public participation in sport.”

Recipients of the first round of grants are currently developing technologies that benefit athletes from junior to elite level and included a virtual reality training simulator for cyclists, a web platform to manage the development of young athletes, and an interactive 3D coaching app that helps coaches improve the performance of junior athletes.

First round recipient Leon McBride, co-founder of McBride Brown and Partners, said the grant greatly assisted their collaboration with Little Athletics Queensland to develop an app to help coaches train and motivate young athletes.

Applications for the Advance Queensland Sport Science Challenge close on Monday, December 18.

For more information about the Sport Science Challenge, visit advance.qld.gov.au.