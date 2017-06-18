Funding steady for Women's Service

FUNDING: Many worthy organisations that provide assistance to victims of domestic violence compete for Government funds.

IN REFERENCE to your article about Women's Legal Service (QT 9/6/17) June 9.

The Palaszczuk Government has provided the Women's Legal Service with more than $4 million in funding over three years.

This includes $3.6 million for core services - which the Women's Legal Service is free to use for their Helpline.

In addition to this, the Palaszczuk Government has allocated $100,000 per annum, specifically for their Helpline, until 2019-20.

We have also provided $250,000 per annum for continuation of the Women's Legal Service Rural, Regional and Remote Advice Line.

The Palaszczuk Government has also provided an additional $50,000 to Women's Legal Service.

That is why there is such a rigorous process to determine an appropriate allocation of resources across the board.

In the latest round of triennial funding for community legal centres, Women's Legal Service was one of four organisations in Queensland to receive more than $3 million.

On top of the funding we have already provided Women's Legal Service, our Government took the unprecedented step of providing them interim funding after the Federal Government reversed their planned cuts, leaving legal centres with uncertainty about their future.

We commend the service on their vital work for vulnerable women, which is why we have contributed significant funding to their legal centre.

Yvette D'Ath

Attorney-General

Minister for Justice