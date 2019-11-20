Funding split locked in for nightmare traffic jam spot

Treasurer and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad, Minister for Main Roads and Transport Mark Bailey and Ipswich West MP Jim Madden at a recent Warrego Hwy funding announcement.

STATE and federal levels of government have agreed on a funding split to fix the troubled Mt Crosby interchange on the Warrego Hwy, but frustrated commuters still face a long wait for work to start.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden confirmed the State Government would contributed $4.4 million towards the $22 million project, with the Federal Government offering up the remaining $17.6 million to make it an 80/20 split.

Mr Madden said the Palaszczuk Government had fought hard towards settling on an agreement with the feds.

He said the challenge the state had faced was that the Federal Government had been “drip feeding its funding”.

“This has come on the back of a lot of hard work from the Premier and the Minister for Transport,” Mr Madden said.

“The Warrego is a key road for many locals, and I’ve said publicly that the Mount Crosby interchange should be our first priority.

“Until today, the Federal Government’s funding for many projects, including the jointly funded $400 million Warrego Highway Upgrade Program, would not have kicked in for at least five years.”

Sandra Clarke started a petition to fix the Mt Crosby Road/Warrego Highway intersection.

While a concept plan for improvements to the interchange have been drawn up, motorists should not expect to see any road work happening soon.

Mr Madden said public consultation was the next step in the process, and he would ensure all interested parties were informed of what was going on.

“There is no start date for this work and we are in the very early days,” he said.

“The plan I have is only a concept design, but we did the community meeting recently at Karalee State School and we talked about that plan.

“I will be hammering away now at getting a program of works for this project, plus finding out for the consultation process.”

Mr Madden said Wednesday’s announcement will bring forward $22 million for the Warrego Highway, $27 million forward for Cunningham Highway and $8.3 million for the Toowoomba to Seymour Roads of Strategic Importance (ROSI) initiative.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said Mr Madden also deserved credit for getting the funding fast-tracked.

“Jim has worked hard to make sure locals have been heard on this issue, and to make this upgrade a priority,” Mr Bailey said.

Mr Madden presented a petition containing more than 1700 signatures to parliament last year on behalf of residents.