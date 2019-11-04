Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scenic Rim Regional Council Mayor Greg Christensen.
Scenic Rim Regional Council Mayor Greg Christensen. Inga Williams
Council News

Funding for health and well-being of rural residents

4th Nov 2019 6:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FUNDING of $100,000 for programs to improve the health and well-being of Scenic Rim residents has returned an estimated $1.4 million on its investment and contributed to a wealth of benefits for the wider community.

The Scenic Rim Health and Well-being Plan outcomes update, tabled at council's recent meeting, showed the wide-ranging benefits of a program which had assisted individuals, community groups and sporting and recreational organisations in improving health outcomes and strengthening the social fabric of the region.

During the 2018-19 year, council's health and well-being initiatives resulted in more than 18,000 connections within the community, through the Be Healthy and Active program, and events such as Queensland Day and Youth Week celebrations, movies in the park and volunteer thank you morning teas.

Scenic Rim mayor Greg Christensen said programs like this were vital in improving future health outcomes.

"In the past year we have reached out to smaller communities and involved people who would not necessarily participate in health and well-being programs so this is money well spent, particularly in these difficult times when people can feel socially isolated”.

scenic rim scenic rim council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Work finally scheduled for busy Ipswich highway

        premium_icon Work finally scheduled for busy Ipswich highway

        News The notorioushighway is to receive more than $14 million for an upgrade, a project that will support 16 jobs.

        • 4th Nov 2019 7:00 AM
        IN COURT: Full names of 43 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 43 people in Gatton court today

        Crime The Gatton Starpublishes a full list of those due in court.

        • 4th Nov 2019 6:45 AM
        Barty’s jaw-dropping tennis windfall

        Barty’s jaw-dropping tennis windfall

        News Ash Barty will finish the year as the World No.1

        'Bartymite' causing 'uplift' in Vegemite sales

        premium_icon 'Bartymite' causing 'uplift' in Vegemite sales

        News 'I think Mum has pre-ordered a lifetime supply'.