Funding for health and well-being of rural residents

FUNDING of $100,000 for programs to improve the health and well-being of Scenic Rim residents has returned an estimated $1.4 million on its investment and contributed to a wealth of benefits for the wider community.

The Scenic Rim Health and Well-being Plan outcomes update, tabled at council's recent meeting, showed the wide-ranging benefits of a program which had assisted individuals, community groups and sporting and recreational organisations in improving health outcomes and strengthening the social fabric of the region.

During the 2018-19 year, council's health and well-being initiatives resulted in more than 18,000 connections within the community, through the Be Healthy and Active program, and events such as Queensland Day and Youth Week celebrations, movies in the park and volunteer thank you morning teas.

Scenic Rim mayor Greg Christensen said programs like this were vital in improving future health outcomes.

"In the past year we have reached out to smaller communities and involved people who would not necessarily participate in health and well-being programs so this is money well spent, particularly in these difficult times when people can feel socially isolated”.