Funding for domestic violence officers

IPSWICH MP Jennifer Howard has welcomed a State Government commitment to fund two additional domestic violence officers.

Ms Howard said the budget would also include $133 million to renew contracts for the organisations running more than 50 domestic violence shelters and provide support services across Queensland, including Ipswich.

"These specialist officers - domestic and family violence co-ordinators - will provide direction, guidance and training to other police officers and others who are working to tackle this terrible problem that affects so many women and children in our community," Ms Howard said.

"Their impact will be to ensure that where issues arise they will be dealt with appropriately.

"There are currently 30 specialist offices working across the state and the budget will allocate $4 million to provide 24 more."

Ms Howard said funding for organisations running domestic violence shelters and support services would help provide certainty to hard working staff.

"Domestic violence is an issue in every Queensland community and I am proud to be part of a government that is doing more than any previous administration to end it once and for all," she said.