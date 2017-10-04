29°
Funding boost will get local veterans out of the house

BEST FOOT FORWARD: Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz congratulates Veterans' Support Centre Lockyer/Brisbane Valley members Andrew Black and Grant Mullins on their BEST grants program success.
VITAL funds will boost services for local veterans and their families in the Lockyer and Brisbane Valley areas.

The Veterans' Support Centre Lockyer/Brisbane Valley has received $29,745.82 through the Building Excellence in Support and Training grants program to provide the valuable assistance.

Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz congratulated the Veterans' Support Centre on receiving the grant.

"This funding will go a long way to helping the hard-working volunteers of the Veterans' Support Centre offer an even better service to local veterans and their families,” he said.

"We have an active defence community in the electorate and a little bit of help from the Veterans' Support Centre goes a long way.”

Centre member Grant Mullins said the money would improve the centre's work.

"This money will help us to continue to provide welfare assistance and advocacy services through various social events, programs, functions and fundraisers,” Mr Mullins said.

"Our aim is to prevent social isolation, get our local veterans out of the house and provide the support they need.”

Mr Buchholz thanked the centre for their work.

"I'm proud to be part of a government which supports the work of the Veterans' Support Centre and our local defence community,” Mr Buchholz said.

"I thank the Veterans' Support Centre for the invaluable work they do towards improving the lives of our veterans and their families in our community.”

Ipswich Queensland Times
