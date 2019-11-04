Menu
ENGINEERING SUCCESS: Australian Water Engineers based at Riverview has secured State Government funding to transform their facility. Managing Director Mark La Forest.
Funding boost gives manufacturing company a competitive edge

Paige Ashby
by
4th Nov 2019 4:30 PM
AN IPSWICH manufacturing company will have the opportunity to expand and keep up with other manufacturers in the international market after it received a grant from the State Government.

Australian Water Engineers was awarded more than $100,000 through the Made in Queensland grants program, which will be used to transform their facility and hire six additional staff.

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller said the $46 million Made in Queensland (MiQ) grants program gave local small businesses like AWE the boost they needed to thrive.

"Australian Water Engineers will use their MiQ funding to introduce state-of-the-art thread rolling manufacturing equipment to Queensland,” Ms Miller said.

"This new equipment will bolster the company's processing capabilities, allowing it to onshore the manufacturing of high-quality flow control equipment for the water and waste water industries, rather than that work going overseas.”

Australian Water Engineers managing director Mark La Forest said the MiQ funding will allow the company to maintain its position as a leading innovator and manufacturer of flow control equipment

"It also means we can execute and realise our growth strategy, notably employing a number of high-skilled workers to join our growing advanced manufacturing team,” Mr La Forest said.

"Our five year plan is to double the business size, in terms of employed staff but also turnover. So we think that's pretty achievable, especially with out export plan.

"We currently have some exports, we have agents set up in the Middle East and in South East Asia. But it's becoming more and more competitive with European and North American manufacturers and we've realised we have to keep up pace with them and new manufacturing techniques.”

