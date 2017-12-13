Funding boost for signature food and wine festival

The Eat Local Week signature event the Winter Harvest Festival celebrated the Scenic Rims world class produce. Glen Barratt of Wild Canary.

The Eat Local Week signature event the Winter Harvest Festival celebrated the Scenic Rims world class produce. Glen Barratt of Wild Canary. Contributed

SCENIC Rim Regional Council and its signature food and wine festival, Eat Local Week, will benefit from an $80,000 grant awarded by the Australian Government.

Council will match the funds, awarded through the Australian Government's Building Better Regions Fund, to create an interactive platform enabling consumers to create their own food adventure. Some funds will also support publication of Volume 2 of the highly acclaimed Eat Local cook book, to be released ahead of Eat Local Week 2018.

Eat Local Week is one of Queensland's most popular and successful regional food events. In 2017 it attracted more than 32,000 people to more than 90 individual events throughout the region, including long table lunches, degustation dinners, local produce markets, vineyard lunches, wine tastings, farm tours and experiential workshops.

Eat Local Week contributed nearly $2 million to the Scenic Rim economy, with benefits flowing to the accommodation, food and retail outlets and agricultural producers throughout the region.

Eat Local Week and the Winter Harvest Festival are also supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland, as part of a growing calendar of sporting, cultural and regional events throughout the state.

Mayor Greg Christensen said that the new project was a logical extension that would build on the success of Eat Local Week by showcasing, on a year-round basis, the producers, products, cafes and tourism operators in the region who champion local, sustainable produce.

"The first facet of the project is a business accreditation system that will enable us to audit and then 'hero' those tourism and hospitality businesses which are producing, preparing and serving our wonderful local produce and products,” he said.

"The second facet is a user-friendly digital platform that will manage and showcase all of these accredited businesses and enable consumers to custom build their own local food experiences.

"The third component is the second instalment of the successful cook book, Eat Local: Food, Farming and Conversation in the Scenic Rim by author and chef Brenda Fawdon and author, photographer and editor Christine Sharp.

"This new book will continue the journey of the diversely beautiful Scenic Rim region and document the authors' candid conversations with producers and families.”

Ms Fawdon said she was pleased to see the popular event had received extra funding.

"Eat Local Week has been a fantastic boost to our local tourism industry, but this project will take us a step further and allow us to promote and connect with potential visitors all year round,” she said.

"I'm also a big fan of the accreditation component of this project as it will encourage local retailers to stock local products and reward those that do.”

Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz said the project would bring significant social and economic benefits to the Scenic Rim.

"Eat Local Week is the highlight of our local tourism calendar. It's a great example of what we have to offer visitors, particularly avid foodies who can enjoy our spectacular fresh produce and other unique delicacies,” he said.

Eat Local Week 2018 will be held from June 30 to July 8.