Funding boost for Ipswich bus shelters

The State Government has invested almost $550,000 to upgrade and build bus shelters across Ipswich, increasing public transport accessibility.

Ipswich City Council will build 12 new shelters while upgrading 20 others under the Bus Stop Shelter and Passenger Transport Accessible Infrastructure programs.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said the works would encourage more people to take public transport and reduce the number of cars on the road.

“Public transport plays an important role in the lives of many locals across Ipswich,” Ms Howard said.

“Whether it’s hopping on the bus to work or catching a train to visit loved ones, a strong transport network is one that is accessible and connected.

“These upgrades and new constructions will ensure no matter the season, locals can get to where they need to go comfortably.”

Minister for Transport Mark Bailey said almost 300 new shelters will be installed across Queensland in the upcoming financial year.

“We understand the importance of providing shade at bus stops, with more than 370 new shelters installed in 2019-20,” he said.

“More than 475 bus stops will also be upgraded across 16 local government areas throughout the state.”

All existing bus stops must be accessible to all users by the end of 2022, a target which has been set out in the Commonwealth Disability Standards for Accessible Public Transport 2002.

“We’re eliminating the barriers some people face when they try to use public transport,” Mr Bailey said.

“Investing in Queensland infrastructure means creating Queensland jobs.

“This particular program supports jobs for local councils and local contractors as we unite and recover from COVID-19.

“Funding assistance to 17 local governments helped to upgrade almost 670 bus stops across Queensland in the last financial year.”