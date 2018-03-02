Funding boost for green thumbs

Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz, pictured with Greg and Pam Grimes, is urging locals to take advantage of the Environment Small Grants opportunity.

Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz, pictured with Greg and Pam Grimes, is urging locals to take advantage of the Environment Small Grants opportunity.

GREEN thumbs and environmental groups can now apply for funding to help restore the local environment through funding allocated by the Federal Government.

Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz is urging you to apply for funding as part of the government's $5 million Environment Small Grants to deliver natural resource management activities that improve the quality of the local environment.

"Local community groups, organisations and individuals in Wright can now apply for grants to deliver activities such as invasive pest and weed management, revegetation, erosion control, community engagement, and Indigenous land management planning," Mr Buchholz said.

"This is a great opportunity for the many people in our community who are committed to looking after our local environment and improving our local green spaces."

Mr Buchholz said grants between $5,000 and $50,000 are available to local groups and individuals for eligible environmental projects under Phase 2 of the National Landcare Program.

Applications for the Environment Small Grants opportunity close on March 19.

"Our community is blessed to have such beautiful parks and landscapes and it is important to protect and preserve them for future generations," Mr Buchholz said.

"I strongly encourage all interested groups and organisations to put their hands up for one of these grants to help keep our region beautiful."

For more information, go to www.business.gov.au/nlpesg.