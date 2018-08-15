Menu
The Federal Government has given a $2000 grant to the Beaudesert RSL Sub Branch. Pictured are Carol Castles, Scott Buchholz and Steve Monteath.
Funding boost for Beaudesert RSL Sub Branch

15th Aug 2018 2:00 PM

THE Beaudesert RSL Sub Branch has received a grant for $2000 from the Australian Government which will allow them to continue delivering programs to promote healthy lifestyles.

Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz said the funding will allow the sub branch to help keep their members better connected with the community.

"This grant will assist with things like bus excursions and activities to promote healthy lifestyles and mental health and wellbeing, helping to improve the lives of those who have served and sacrificed for our nation," he said.

Beaudesert RSL Sub Branch president, Errol Guilfoyle, said the funding is welcomed by the Sub Branch and will be an important part of their ongoing work with the veteran community.

"This grant will be of substantial benefit to our local veteran community and has contributed to making this invaluable project a reality," Mr Guilfoyle said.

"I thank Scott Buchholz and the Federal Government for their ongoing support of the Beaudesert RSL Sub Branch and for this grant which will make a difference to our community."

