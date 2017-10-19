Funding arrives '22 years and three mayors later'

GOING AHEAD: Cr David Pahlke with plans for the new Rosewood Library.

GOING AHEAD: Cr David Pahlke with plans for the new Rosewood Library. David Nielsen

THE local library that Rosewood Councillor David Pahlke has been trying to get built for 22 years finally looks like going ahead.

A long-awaited funding announcement on the proposed library has come in the form of a $2.7million pledge from state government.

In what is not just a welcome boost for the facilities in Rosewood, the project is also expected to provide significant job opportunities.

Cr Pahlke said the decision to finally fund the project made good sense.

"I have been trying to get a library out here under three different mayors - John Nugent, Paul Pisasale and now Andrew Antoniolli - I have been promised that it is coming since 1995,” Cr Pahlke said.

"This has been a long time coming, but the business case absolutely justifies it.

"This is a big win for rural areas.”

The State Government has announced funding for Rosewood library as part of a total of $2.9million in funding for Ipswich projects.

A grant of almost $2.7million will go to the Rosewood library and is just one of the projects that will be funded through the $60million Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program (LGGSP).

The remaining funds will go towards Somerset Regional Council's Brisbane River bridge strengthening program in Moore and Fulham. Local Government Minister Mark Furner said projects combined would create an estimated 41.5 full-time equivalent jobs.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said the funding would be a boost for the entire community.

"I would like to thank the Minister for Local Government, Mark Ferner, for his support for the residents of my electorate of Ipswich West and the Somerset Region”.

Cr Pahlke said the plans would go out for public consultation in the coming weeks.