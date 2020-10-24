Fund to support uni students through COVID hits $50,000

A FUND set up to support University of Southern Queensland students impacted by COVID-19 has raised $50,000 in donations.

In addition to academic support and one-off payments to those impacted, USQ set up a student emergency support fund.

The money was raised via contributions from staff and the wider community over the past six months.

Pro Vice-Chancellor (Students) Professor Josh Pienaar thanked donors for their ongoing support for the student community.

“Since day one, our priority has been the wellbeing of each and every one of our students,” he said.

“Together we adapted to unprecedented challenges, offering wellbeing, financial and technological support as social distancing change was implemented.

“We thank all who joined us in contributing to the student emergency support fund; more than 100 donors who provided a massive helping hand.”

Professor Pienaar said they had worked with students to determine how best to spend what was raised.

As a result of student feedback, multiple initiatives will be set in motion including a virtual care package to help address mental health concerns

The university has purchased a large range of e-textbooks which are available for multiple students to access at any time for free.

“Students were our partner in this process; they have spoken and we have listened,” he said.

“The care package will include tips of motivation, referral to the university’s counselling services, reminder of services and wellbeing support.”

