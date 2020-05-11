Menu
LET THEM PLAY: Junior representative cricket programs are to start in June.
Sport

Fun to begin with return of juniors

Tom Bushnell
11th May 2020 8:30 AM
CRICKET: In a positive sign for sportspeople everywhere, the Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Association will start junior representative coaching programs on June 12.

IWMCA president Mike Stoodley confirmed the region's leading under-14 players would commence their off-season training clinics.

He said the decision to hold the sessions was made in response to the State Government's announcement of its road map to restarting community sport.

"Community sport is back on the radar and we'll be hooking in as soon as we can," he said.

Stoodley said Johnno Gibbs and Nev Paulsen had been in charge of the program for several seasons and had done a sensational job upskilling the talented young guns.

"They have been instrumental,' he said.

"It has been a great effort."

