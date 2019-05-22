Fun still the name of the game for Under 8s

Jake Carter, 5, of Ipswich Special School plays with bubbles at an U8's day for pupils from special schools across Ipswich.

Cordell Richardson

FROM blowing bubbles to singing and dancing, children from four special schools across Ipswich were grinning from ear to ear at their Under 8s Day.

For the first time, students from Ipswich, Claremont, Goodna and Ipswich West Special Schools joined together to celebrate.

Under 8s Day is an annual event which is designed to embrace the joy of early childhood.

Under 8s Day is coordinated by Early Childhood Australia, Queensland Branch, and has been running in Queensland for more than 60 years.

Ipswich Special School acting principal Tracey Banks said all the kids had a great morning.

"Around 100 students joined in the day and celebrated by engaging in various sports activities, face painting, art activities, and play," she said.

"We were also honoured to have support from St Edmund's college volunteering to help students enjoy their day, as well as indigenous dancers from Bremer High School to perform for the younger students."