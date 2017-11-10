Menu
Fun day out for Silkstone kids

GOOD TIME: Silkstone State School students Fletcher Brown, William Berg and Cassidy Edyvean are looking forward to the Spring Fair this Saturday.
SILKSTONE State School is calling on the people of Ipswich to have a good time on the weekend and raise vital funds for the school in the process.

Rescheduled due to wet weather, the annual spring fair will be held at the school from 8am-2pm tomorrow.

A packed day of attractions and entertainment includes the school band and choir, cent auction, car show, Gypsy Caravan Tribal Belly Dance group, sideshow alley, and lots of market stalls and food.

The event brings the community together and raises much-needed funds for air conditioning and student resources in the classrooms.

The fair will honour Remembrance Day, with a minute's silence from 11am.

Enter the fair at Silkstone State School via Prospect St.

Topics:  fundraising silkstone state school snapipswich whatson

Ipswich Queensland Times

