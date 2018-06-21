Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ripley Town Centre will be hosting events during the school holidays.
Ripley Town Centre will be hosting events during the school holidays. Contributed
News

Fun at Town Centre these school holidays

21st Jun 2018 4:59 AM

THE Ripley Town Centre, which officially opened in May, will be running regular events and activities over the coming months.

During the upcoming school holiday period, Ripley Town Centre will be running some activities.

The details will be released through the centre's website and social media pages.

Find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/theripleytowncentre, Instagram at www.instagram.com/ripleytowncentre and their webpage, www.ripleytowncentre.com.au.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    No clear plan to warn residents of PFAS contamination

    premium_icon No clear plan to warn residents of PFAS contamination

    Environment THERE are no clear plans to erect signage, warning people not to eat contaminated fish caught in two Ipswich waterways.

    The 47 reasons this P-Plater is 'not fit to hold a licence'

    premium_icon The 47 reasons this P-Plater is 'not fit to hold a licence'

    Crime A high number of driving offences accumulated in a short period

    Who has the best sausage in Ipswich?

    Who has the best sausage in Ipswich?

    Business King of the sausage crowned

    Man taken to hospital after falling from a car on highway

    Man taken to hospital after falling from a car on highway

    News A man in his 40s was injured

    • 21st Jun 2018 5:49 AM

    Local Partners