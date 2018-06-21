Fun at Town Centre these school holidays

Ripley Town Centre will be hosting events during the school holidays.

Ripley Town Centre will be hosting events during the school holidays. Contributed

THE Ripley Town Centre, which officially opened in May, will be running regular events and activities over the coming months.

During the upcoming school holiday period, Ripley Town Centre will be running some activities.

The details will be released through the centre's website and social media pages.

Find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/theripleytowncentre, Instagram at www.instagram.com/ripleytowncentre and their webpage, www.ripleytowncentre.com.au.