Students from Minden SS enjoyed their camp.
Contributed
News

Fun and games as camp creates fond memories for students

16th Sep 2019 4:00 PM
BUSY days, fun nights, tired eyes, weary bodies, and dirty clothes, but memories to last a lifetime. That's what school camps are all about. Recently, Year 5 and 6 students at Minden State School waved their parents and the confines of the classroom farewell as they loaded their bags, pillows and excitement onto the bus headed for Murphy's Creek.

Three days of abseiling, high ropes, zip-lining, archery, 'beach' activities and team building, along with two nights of games, debriefs, chocolate cake and ice-cream (followed by secret all-night chats after lights out).

This was the perfect opportunity for the senior students of Minden State School to develop leadership skills, independence, problem solving skills and bond as a cohort before some of them head off to high school next year.

 

Many of the students had such a great time away, they didn't want to come home. Some have even started making plans to go back to Murphy's Creek for a camping trip with the family. "

ipswich minden state school
Ipswich Queensland Times

