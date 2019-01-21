Fun activities to suit all ages at Ipswich PCYC

WITH many parents now deciding where to enrol their kids for extra curricular activities, Ipswich PCYC is hoping to see some new faces this year.

PCYC gym sports coordinator Shelley Clark said the centre had classes to suit all ages.

"The PCYC is a very busy place with lots happening here," she said.

"We have a number of programs for kids and adults to enjoy.

"Many of our classes are based around gymnastics because gymnastics is a fundamental of our gym sport activities.

"It assists in motor development and will benefit with any sporting career which kids wish to pursue in the future."

Some of the classes the PCYC offers include KinderGym, which is a movement-based learning experience for children under five years.

The classes introduce basic skills and strength-building activities, while boosting confidence and cognitive development.

The Recreational Gymnastics classes include learning how to use the beams, bar and other apparatus.

The PCYC also offers competitive teams for kids who would like to go further in their chosen activity.

"We have a competitive gymnastics team that attends competitions across Queensland. We have had state and national representatives from our PCYC," Ms Clark said.

"We also have a Trampoline Team.

"Our trampoline classes are suitable for kids from three years old right up to adults.

"It's a fun class because it's low active and great for getting fit.

"Again, we have had our teams compete across Queensland."

The price of the classes are $12 each.

"We try to keep our prices as low and as affordable as possible," Ms Clark said.

To find out more about the range of classes available at the PCYC, phone 32812547.