Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FAMILY TIME: Marion and Mikaela Schembri, 2, rock the PCYC facilities.
FAMILY TIME: Marion and Mikaela Schembri, 2, rock the PCYC facilities. Cordell Richardson
News

Fun activities to suit all ages at Ipswich PCYC

Ashleigh Howarth
by
21st Jan 2019 11:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH many parents now deciding where to enrol their kids for extra curricular activities, Ipswich PCYC is hoping to see some new faces this year.

PCYC gym sports coordinator Shelley Clark said the centre had classes to suit all ages.

"The PCYC is a very busy place with lots happening here," she said.

"We have a number of programs for kids and adults to enjoy.

"Many of our classes are based around gymnastics because gymnastics is a fundamental of our gym sport activities.

"It assists in motor development and will benefit with any sporting career which kids wish to pursue in the future."

Some of the classes the PCYC offers include KinderGym, which is a movement-based learning experience for children under five years.

The classes introduce basic skills and strength-building activities, while boosting confidence and cognitive development.

The Recreational Gymnastics classes include learning how to use the beams, bar and other apparatus.

The PCYC also offers competitive teams for kids who would like to go further in their chosen activity.

"We have a competitive gymnastics team that attends competitions across Queensland. We have had state and national representatives from our PCYC," Ms Clark said.

"We also have a Trampoline Team.

"Our trampoline classes are suitable for kids from three years old right up to adults.

"It's a fun class because it's low active and great for getting fit.

"Again, we have had our teams compete across Queensland."

The price of the classes are $12 each.

"We try to keep our prices as low and as affordable as possible," Ms Clark said.

To find out more about the range of classes available at the PCYC, phone 32812547.

gymnastics ipswich ipswich pcyc
Ipswich Advertiser

Top Stories

    Tragic end to search for Toowoomba's Matt Jarvis

    premium_icon Tragic end to search for Toowoomba's Matt Jarvis

    Breaking Police have recovered the body of Toowoomba man Matt Jarvis after an extensive search of the Brisbane River since Saturday.

    Barty flying high and doing us proud

    premium_icon Barty flying high and doing us proud

    Tennis and Racquet Sports Ash Barty’s Australian Open dream lives on after escaping Sharapova

    • 21st Jan 2019 11:25 AM
    City cuts waste contamination rates as residents respond

    premium_icon City cuts waste contamination rates as residents respond

    Council News An ultimatum was issued to in April after recycling was suspended