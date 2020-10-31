Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The North Queensland Cowboys have addressed the airport sex scandal which has rocked the club this morning.
The North Queensland Cowboys have addressed the airport sex scandal which has rocked the club this morning.
Rugby League

Rugby team makes statement on sex scandal

by SAM FLANAGAN
31st Oct 2020 11:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The North Queensland Cowboys have addressed the airport sex scandal which has rocked the club this morning.

News broke that a player at the club in 2018 had a sexual encounter with a female staff member in a Qantas Lounge toilet when the Cowboys were travelling back to Townsville via Brisbane.

The club released a statement just after 10.30am this morning in regards to the story.

"The North Queensland Cowboys are aware of a series of allegations published by the Sydney Morning Herald today," the statement said.

"The club is providing its full support to the parties involved as their wellbeing is of utmost importance.

"As the NRL is currently investigating the allegations, it is not appropriate for the club or its connected parties to make any further comment."

Originally published as 'Full support': Cowboys make statement on sex scandal

north queensland cowboys rugby league sex scandal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Democracy sausage: Here's where to get yours

        Democracy sausage: Here's where to get yours

        Politics The democracy sausage is back and there’s an interactive map to track down your election-day sausage sizzle.

        Drought support expo coming to the Lockyer Valley

        Premium Content Drought support expo coming to the Lockyer Valley

        Rural Gatton council set to host drought support expo to support Lockyer residents in...

        Everything you need to know about election day in Ipswich

        Premium Content Everything you need to know about election day in Ipswich

        Politics We’ve put together a handy guide for Ipswich voters on election day

        Laidley police raid sophisticated drug growing operation

        Premium Content Laidley police raid sophisticated drug growing operation

        News After swooping in on a Laidley home, Police discovered a sophisticated growing set...