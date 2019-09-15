Full-strength Eagles set for salvage mission

With Goodna's A-graders out of the title race, the club's reserve graders are looking to make amends.

GOODNA Reserve Grade coach Justin Swney was not surprised to see a spirited Fassifern Bombers take down the Brethren to qualify for the grand final.

"They showed good heart," Swney said.

"They are going to be hard to beat.

"I had a feeling Fassifern would win."

The Bombers' triumph was not the only major upset of preliminary final weekend.

Swney said watching their A-Grade clubmates eliminated by an inspired Swifts' outfit riding the momentum of the 100-year wave had given his men all the motivation they required.

He said the whole Goodna club felt the A-Grade's disappointment and its teams which remained alive would be desperate to salvage the failed grand slam attempt and get their hands on as many trophies as possible.

"There is an incentive for them to win now," he said.

"They're amped.

"They want to do it for their mates.

"Having watched how their mates went down, they want to make their club, their mates, their families and each other proud.

"It doesn't matter who I put on they will play their guts out."

Swney said he had prepared his players as best as possible and their fate now lay in their own hands.

"I can't be out there," he said.

"I don't go in cocky.

"I'll just get my team up to speed and keep them grounded, then it is totally up to them."

Fresh from the week off, the Eagles are at full strength.

Having galvanised unbreakable bonds across the season and fostered team morale at pool sessions during the finals the tight-knit squad will present a united front.

Swney has been forced to leave out several regular starters.

Though shattered to be missing the crucial match, they will proudly cover themselves in blue and support their friends from the sideline.

"I'm trying to make the team the right fit," he said.

"A couple of great players have to sit out.

"All year they've reacted well.

"They realise I've got a plan and I'm trying to work towards something."

As always, Goodna's strength is its monstrous forward pack.

But the entertaining outfit also plays an expansive brand of football.

Look for them to shift the pill seamlessly from one side of the field to the other and attack on the fringes.

"It's like the NRL," Swney said of his side's ability to spread the ball.

"If my team gets the small things right we'll be well-placed to win.

"Ball control and turning up for each other will be the keys.

"The passion will come through.

"We've also been pushing discipline.

"All year it has been a problem for our club and we'll keep pushing it."

A faithful servant to the Eagles, ex-navyman Swney has been at home at Goodna for seven years.

The concreter by trade featured in A-Grade for four of those before moving to Reserve Grade and division two, which he still plays now.

He absolutely loves the club and would be hard pressed to go anywhere else.

Tom Bushnell