Basketball captains Brennan Norris, Josh Lincoln and Michael Fleming will be in action for Ipswich Grammar.
Basketball

Full schedule for Friday’s school basketball streams

by Kyle Pollard, Andrew Dawson
20th Sep 2019 7:21 AM

The basketball world cup may be over, but Queensland hoops fans can rejoice with The Courier-Mail and News Corp's Queensland mastheads from Cairns to the Gold Coast livestreaming the Queensland secondary school basketball finals for the first time.

Day one brought some quality basketball for our thousands of viewers across the network and we've got another action packed day today.

Check out the full Friday schedule below and join us from 8am to watch our future stars play!

CLICK HERE FROM 8AM TO JOIN THE STREAM

 

DAY ONE RESULTS

 

TODAY'S SCHEDULE

8am: Boys championship - Ipswich Grammar School v Toowoomba Grammar School

9.30am: Girls championship - All Hallows School v St Margaret's Mary College

11am: Boys championship - St James College v Anglican Church Grammar School

12.30pm: Girls championship - Mountain Creek State High School v Southport State High School

2pm: Boys championship - crossover game (1st pool B v 4th pool A)

3.30pm: Boys championship - crossover game (2nd pool A v 3rd pool B)

5pm: Girls championship - West Moreton Anglican College v Marsden State High School

6.30pm: Boys championship - crossover (2nd pool D v 3rd pool C)

 

 

NEWS CORP WEBSITES SHOWING ALL GAMES:

The Courier-Mail (Brisbane), Gold Coast Bulletin, Queensland Times (Ipswich), The Daily News (Warwick), The Chronicle (Toowoomba), Sunshine Coast Daily, Gympie Times, Fraser Coast Chronicle, The News-Mail (Bundaberg), The Observer (Gladstone), The Morning Bulletin (Rockhampton), The Daily Mercury (Mackay), Townsville Bulletin, Cairns Post, South Burnett Times.

