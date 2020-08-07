Menu
Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald with Lockyer constituent Elizabeth Brown.
Politics

Full postal vote needed for state’s safety, MP says

Ali Kuchel
7th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
FOLLOWING health and safety concerns at local government election voting booths earlier this year, MP Jim McDonald is calling for a full postal vote for Lockyer residents at the state election.

The Member for Lockyer has called on the Electoral Commission of Queensland to consider a full postal vote for the region after many constituents voiced health concerns.

Queenslanders will take to the polls on October 31, however a second round of coronavirus cases are concerning residents.

"During the local government elections earlier this year, my office was approached by many constituents about the health implications of attending a polling booth to lodge their vote," Mr McDonald said.

"In the months since, this fear hasn't gone away."

He said residents wanted a full postal vote option to keep them safe this election.

Mr McDonald wrote to the ECQ commissioner calling for a postal vote, and said if it failed, he had requested an increased number of pre-poll locations.

"During the 2017 election, Lockyer's only pre-polling booth was in Gatton - more than 30km from Lowood or Fernvale," he said.

"As significant population centres within the electorate, it makes sense for there to be a pre-poll booth closer to these towns."

Mr McDonald is yet to receive a response, but was hopeful his suggestions would be taken on board.

