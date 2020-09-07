Full names of 92 people appearing in court today
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person
using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or
material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the
Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Achilles, Andrew James 1 9:00AM
Adiko, Charity Joe, Miss 1 9:00AM
Ah-You, Dj Tassie, Miss 1 8:30AM
Anderson, Arthur Phillip 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Ashley Joseph 1 9:00AM
Barber, Veronica Antionette 1 9:00AM
Barry, Terence John 1 9:00AM
Battisson, David John, Mr 1 8:30AM
Bean, Jaimie Leigh 1 9:00AM
Beaton, Michael Leonard 1 9:00AM
Bell, Tarelle 1 9:00AM
Bond, Anthony Mark 1 9:00AM
Booth, Michael Che 1 9:00AM
Brown, William John 1 8:30AM
Brown, William John 1 9:00AM
Bruen, Lucas Dolan 1 9:00AM
Buchholz-Ale, Gino Andre, Mr 1 8:30AM
Buchholz-Ale, Gino Andre, Mr 1 9:00AM
Carr, Raquel Allison 1 9:00AM
Carr, Samual Thomas 1 9:00AM
Cavanagh, David Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Clarke, Andrew Richard Edward 1 9:00AM
Cleary, Charmaine Joan, Ms 1 9:00AM
Collins, Shayleen Narelle, Ms 1 9:00AM
Cook, Matthew John 1 9:00AM
Cook, Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davidson, Troy Arthur 1 9:00AM
Davis, Paul Geoffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dillon, Wayne 1 8:30AM
Donadel, Joshua Antonio 1 9:00AM
Douglas, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Doyle, Keith Patrick 1 9:00AM
Dunn, Deka Thomas 1 9:00AM
Emery, Kingston Hohepa 1 8:30AM
Gabriel, Gary Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gabriel, Ricky Wayne 1 9:00AM
Gatt, Alex Paul 1 9:00AM
Gaulton, Curtis Jade Lee 1 9:00AM
Goff, Ashleigh Jayde 1 9:00AM
Green, Joshua Kane 1 9:00AM
Green, Renae Louise 1 9:00AM
Hazard, Tina Kathleen 1 9:00AM
Jamieson, Sharon Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Mellissa Kay 1 9:00AM
Jones, Michael Roderick 1 9:00AM
Jones, Shaun Darren, Mr 1 9:00AM
Keenan, Tiana Cayzer 1 9:00AM
Kerwin, Tricia Megan, Mrs 1 9:00AM
King, Lynette Christine 1 9:00AM
Lethaby, Trent James 1 8:30AM
Logan, Matthew Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM
Loy, David Anthony 1 9:00AM
Loy, David Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Malual, Viola Anita, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Marston, Brody David 1 9:00AM
Meadows, Colin Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM
Minors, Jason Troy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Minors, Jason Troy, Mr 1 8:30AM
Moananu, Saumalu 1 9:00AM
Nicholas, Matthew John 1 9:00AM
Nielsen, Trent Anthony 1 9:00AM
Padkjaer, Kathleen May 1 9:00AM
Pankhurst, Jamieson Wayne, Mr 1 8:30AM
Patu, Aigataulagi Ju-Lahni Kateres 1 9:00AM
Reeks, Ashley Stewart, Mr 1 8:30AM
Reid, Elwyne Anthony 1 9:00AM
Rio, Faith Aloa-Mutukore 1 8:30AM
Rodgers, Jayden Joseph 1 9:00AM
Rooymans, Michael Hendrikus 1 8:30AM
Ross, Daniel Edward 1 9:00AM
Saadat, Lida 1 9:00AM
Sadlier, James Darren 1 9:00AM
Shreiweis, Dean Troy 1 9:00AM
Signal, Bodey Ruben, Mr 1 9:00AM
Smith, Cameron Anthony 1 9:00AM
Spurr, Danielle Maree 1 9:00AM
Stenner, Jarrod 1 9:00AM
Stenner, Jarrod John 1 9:00AM
Tahata, Luke Tipene 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Dean Mitchell 1 9:00AM
Thomson, Gary Michael James 1 9:00AM
Togia, Falani Leon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Townsend, Amy Lee Joyce, Ms 1 9:00AM
Tringrove, Melissa Mary 1 9:00AM
Watts, Amanda Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM
Watts, Tracey Ethel 1 9:00AM
Weribone, Nicholas Keith 1 9:00AM
Williams, Shane Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Williamson, Mark George, Mr 1 9:00AM
Woolley, Kyle Nicholas 1 9:00AM
Woolley, Kyle Nicholas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Yarrow, Andrew Brett, Mr 1 9:00AM