Full names of 225 people appearing in court today
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person
using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or
material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the
Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Aiono, Nella 1 9:00AM
Aiono, Too-Uta, Mr 1 8:30AM
Akbulut, Kadir 1 9:00AM
Allatt, Matthew Douglas, Mr 6 10:00AM
Allatt, Matthew Douglas, Mr 6 9:00AM
Ama, Jenilee Faauuga 1 9:00AM
Amou, Ayii Mabior Arok 5 10:00AM
Anderson, Kayleigh Sky-Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Todd Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Apech, Nyakelei Mathiang 5 10:00AM
Ashworth, Wayne Evan 1 9:00AM
Baker, Robert Michael 5 10:00AM
Baldini, Tina Faye 5 10:00AM
Bangura, Hassan 1 9:00AM
Barach, Gai, Mr 1 9:00AM
Barney, Steven Paul 6 10:00AM
Beattie, Anthony Daniel Tensek 1 9:00AM
Beazley, Tazman 1 9:00AM
Bell, Tarelle 1 9:00AM
Blasdall, Mark Alexander Aaron 6 10:00AM
Boardman, Jake Dennis 5 10:00AM
Bobak Brown, Brooke Ashley 6 10:00AM
Bomah, Elice Isata 5 10:00AM
Bond, Joshua Raymond 6 10:00AM
Brackin, Renee Sheree 1 9:00AM
Bradley, Joshua Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bradley, Joshua Aaron, Mr 1 8:30AM
Briggs, Stuart James 6 10:00AM
Buchanan, Sue-Ellen Maree 1 9:00AM
Buchanan, Sue-Ellen Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Bucknall, Zackery Norman 1 9:00AM
Bucknall, Zackery Norman 1 8:30AM
Burr, Karl David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Burwell, Nicholas John, Mr ? 9:00AM
Canendo, Andre Anthony, Mr 1 8:30AM
Carballo, Milton Ernesto 1 9:00AM
Causby, Daan Robert B 1 9:00AM
Christensen, Jacob Stewart, Mr 6 10:00AM
Christofferson, Glenn Norman 5 10:00AM
Cleal, Melanie Betina, Miss 5 9:00AM
Cleaver, David Thomas 1 9:00AM
Cole, Quintin William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Collinson, Peter Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Christopher Neville Alex, Mr 6 10:00AM
Conlon, Christopher Neville Alex, Mr 6 9:00AM
Conway, Ricky Gary 1 9:00AM
Cook, Benjamin Craig 5 10:00AM
Coram, Dwayne Thomas Ken 5 9:00AM
Cosca Jr, Bing Crosby, Mr 6 10:00AM
Cox-Morriss, Skye Ann-Marie 1 9:00AM
Darcy, Darren Shane 1 9:00AM
Dau, Dau Chol 6 9:00AM
Dau, Yaak Chol, Mr 5 9:00AM
Dau, Yaak Chol, Mr 5 10:00AM
Davey, Robert John 5 10:00AM
Davidson, Thomas Yagan 1 9:00AM
Devlin, Jack Matthew 5 10:00AM
Dobson, Jesse Paul 5 9:00AM
Donald, Clifford James 1 8:30AM
Drescher, Joshua Timothy 1 9:00AM
Duffy, Tammy Maree 5 10:00AM
Dunasemant-Vollmer, Neco Martin 1 9:00AM
Duncan, Luke William 6 10:00AM
Durkin, Scott Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Elliot-Bond, Travis James 5 10:00AM
Elliott-Bond, Travis James 5 10:00AM
Enright, Kye 5 10:00AM
Evans, Jae Allen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Evans, Rebecca Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Everett, Nicholas Aaron 1 9:00AM
Fisher, Traven Lee, Mr 6 10:00AM
Fitton, Matthew Adan 6 10:00AM
Ford, Nicolas Shayne 1 8:30AM
Foster, Raymond Nelson 1 9:00AM
Fraser, Luke Tory 1 9:00AM
Fraser, Luke Tory 1 8:30AM
Fuller, Kenneth 5 10:00AM
Gatfield, Corey Phillip-Angelo 1 9:00AM
Glover, Ty John 1 9:00AM
Goebel, Rebecca Michelle, Ms 1 8:30AM
Gordon, Karli Rose 1 9:00AM
Gorlick, Bieanca 1 9:00AM
Gorry, Lachlan James 1 9:00AM
Gradin, Jan Micael 1 9:00AM
Green, Renae Louise 1 9:00AM
Green, Samantha Lea, Miss 1 9:00AM
Griffiths, Johnathon Neil, Mr 5 10:00AM
Healey, Timothy John 1 9:00AM
Heaton, Keith Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hedley, Nathan Lewis 1 9:00AM
Hegge, Glenn James 5 10:00AM
Hess, Anthony Charles 5 9:00AM
Higgs, Thomas Derek John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hogan, Taylah Marie 6 10:00AM
Holland-Williams, Dohntay Chicho Joseph 1 9:00AM
Hubbard, Riley Jack, Mr 6 10:00AM
Hunia, Takari Harley, Mr 1 9:00AM
Huntley, Hayden Patrick 6 10:00AM
Hurst, Patrick Charles 1 9:00AM
Isaacs, Desmond Bert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ituragi, Tuani 1 8:30AM
Jeffrey, Chris James 5 10:00AM
Jenkins, Adam Grant Mitchell 5 10:00AM
Jones, Brendan Paul 1 9:00AM
Jones, Clancy Ray, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kalenga, Louis 1 9:00AM
Kelly, Brenton Lee, Mr 6 10:00AM
Knechtli, Simon John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Knight, Marion Gail 1 9:00AM
Knipe, Phillip John 1 9:00AM
Koch, Darren Dennis 5 10:00AM
Kristensen, Chantelle Rebecca 1 9:00AM
Laban, Luisa, Miss 1 9:00AM
Lee, Colin John, Mr 5 10:00AM
Lennie, Claire Isabelle 1 9:00AM
Lenske, Daniel Gary 1 9:00AM
Logan, Matthew Peter, Mr 6 10:00AM
Lorrigan, Carl Francis, Mr 5 9:00AM
Lorrigan, Penny Louise 5 9:00AM
Luafutu, Lonyal Tuese 1 9:00AM
Mackay, Patrick Hynes 5 10:00AM
Madden, Michelle Mae 1 9:00AM
Margerison, Alyce Leanne, Miss 6 10:00AM
Mckenzie, Matthew Robert 1 9:00AM
Mckinnon, Harley Micheal 1 9:00AM
Mcneill, Lloyd David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Meincke, Jena Javier 1 9:00AM
Merritt, Christoper Edward 6 10:00AM
Milsom, Hayden Blake 6 10:00AM
Minchin, Lori Karen 1 9:00AM
Minton, Gregory James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Chris John 6 10:00AM
Morcus, Dean Paul 6 10:00AM
Morgan, Michael Teawa 1 9:00AM
Morgan, Tyson James 5 10:00AM
Morley, Glenn John, Mr 5 10:00AM
Morrison, Ryan Phillip 1 9:00AM
Mortimer, Andrew Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM
Muller, Gregory Paul 5 10:00AM
Murphy, Brian David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nadesu, Rajarajan Thevathasan 1 9:00AM
Nixon, Wendy Gail 1 9:00AM
Noonan, Thomas Jack 5 10:00AM
Nowlan, Corey Daniel Edward 1 9:00AM
O’Hara, Kathleen Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Okeke, Anthony Onyeka 5 10:00AM
Olander, Reuben Mark 1 9:00AM
Onyenakasa, Ignnatius Chigaeme 6 10:00AM
Paikau, Crystal Lydiana Kirikowh, Miss 1 9:00AM
Pakil, Brian 6 10:00AM
Palmer, Jasmine Irene Rose 1 9:00AM
Parker, Amanda Jane 1 9:00AM
Peronchik, Joseph Wayne 5 10:00AM
Phillips, Darren William John 1 9:00AM
Pillington, Danielle Marie 1 9:00AM
Pillington, Matthew Stephen 1 9:00AM
Pillington, Matthew Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Power, Jaidyn Peter Brian, Mr 1 9:00AM
Powles, Sherrie Francis 1 9:00AM
Poynter, Michael David, Mr 6 10:00AM
Radhakrishnan, Sandraseghram, Mr 5 10:00AM
Rees, Margaret Helen Mary 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Tara Maree, Miss 6 10:00AM
Rogers, Thomas Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Romano, Julia 1 8:30AM
Roskam, Nicholas John 1 9:00AM
Ruiz, Roberto Gabriel 6 10:00AM
Ruiz, Roberto Gabriel ? 9:00AM
Ruiz, Roberto Gabriel 6 9:00AM
Rule, Russell Bradley, Mr 5 10:00AM
Russell, Blake John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sales, Salvador Pascual 5 10:00AM
Sankey, Matthew Thomas, Mr 6 10:00AM
Saunter, Robert Wayde 1 9:00AM
Schackow, Jayde Alfred 6 10:00AM
Schaffer, Dru William 5 10:00AM
Schiefelbein, Gregory Charles 5 10:00AM
Schofield, Daniel John 5 10:00AM
Shapland, Claude Edward 1 9:00AM
Shepherd, Taylor Chelsea, Miss 6 9:00AM
Shepherd, Taylor Chelsea, Miss 6 10:00AM
Shersby, Kym-Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Conrad Lee, Mr 6 10:00AM
Simpson, Keith Richard 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Keith Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Kerry Lee 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Liza Lesley Marie 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Liza Lesley Marie 1 8:30AM
Smith, Beau Andrew John 5 10:00AM
Smith, Geoffrey Glen 1 9:00AM
Souvanthong, Chinda 1 9:00AM
Stephenson, Andy Jay 1 9:00AM
Stockwell, Stephen Edward 1 9:00AM
Sturdy, Cain Dion, Mr 6 10:00AM
Szasz, Kayla Maree 6 10:00AM
Tasi, Sani 1 9:00AM
Taufao, Taulapapa 1 9:00AM
Taulapapa, Vienna Tamari 6 10:00AM
Tauti, Fiaola Ioane 6 10:00AM
Templeton, Bradley Robert ? 9:00AM
Templeton, Bradley Robert, Mr ? 9:00AM
Thompson, Dylan Lee 5 10:00AM
Thomsen, Christopher James, Mr 1 9:30AM
Tomai, Siukitau 6 10:00AM
Trigge, Dustin Michael 5 10:00AM
Tuato, Sio 6 10:00AM
Turner, Damian John 6 10:00AM
Turner, William Tyla Richard 1 9:00AM
Vaughan, Jared Lee 1 9:00AM
Vilaylath, Donald 1 9:00AM
Walters, Andrew Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Watson, Christopher Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wells, Kristal Gaye 1 9:00AM
Wheildon, Gabriel Terrence Iven, Mr 7 9:00AM
Whittred, Donald Alexander 1 9:00AM
Williams, Dimity 1 9:00AM
Williams, Jayden Lee 1 9:00AM
Williams, Katja Maarit 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Jessica Lee 5 10:00AM
Wlodaroczyk, Rebecca Suzette 1 8:30AM
Woolley, Kyle Nicholas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Woolley, Kyle Nicholas, Mr 1 8:30AM
Wyllie-Clarke, Nathan Lee 5 10:00AM
Young, Peter Andrew 1 8:30AM
Zinserling, David Werner 1 8:30AM