Full names of 218 people in court today
Disclaimer
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person
using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or
material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the
Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Abela, Damian Anthony 1 9:00AM
Akbulut, Kadir 1 9:00AM
Allwood, Michael William 1 9:00AM
Ama, Jenilee Faauuga 1 9:00AM
Amaya, Erick Alcides 2 10:00AM
Amber, Margaret, Miss 1 9:00AM
Andrews, Edward John 1 8:30AM
Ardill, Timothy James David, Mr 2 10:00AM
Armstrong, Seila Maree 2 10:00AM
Aspden, Andrew John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Atasani, Phillip Richmond, Mr 1 9:00AM
Atasoy, Saleh, Mr 1 8:30AM
Atta-Singh, Mark Clinton 2 10:00AM
Baby, Bony 2 10:00AM
Baker, Lance Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Baldwin, Gavin Russell 1 9:00AM
Benvin, Lance Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Biddle, Jake Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bina, Adam Elias 1 9:00AM
Bol, Kuir Bol Kuir 1 9:00AM
Bornen, Natalea Hazel Hope 1 9:00AM
Bottomley, Conar Joel Lewis 1 9:00AM
Bowen, Kaleb 2 10:00AM
Brennan, Jordan Roman 2 10:00AM
Brennan, Jordan Roman, Mr 2 10:00AM
Brooking, Nathaniel 1 9:00AM
Brooks, Bradley John 1 8:30AM
Brown, Harrison Jon 2 10:00AM
Brown, Melissa Lee 2 10:00AM
Bryce, Nele Araisa 1 8:30AM
Bucknall, Zackery Norman 1 9:00AM
Burles-Pedersen, Kaylah Susanne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Burles-Perersen, Kaylah Susanne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Carter, Tania Margaret 1 9:00AM
Cash, Simone Adele 1 9:00AM
Christensen, Jo-Anne Leesa 2 10:00AM
Christofferson, Glenn Norman 2 10:00AM
Cleaver, David Thomas 1 9:00AM
Clifford, Peita Daphne 1 9:00AM
Clifford, Peita Daphne, Ms 1 9:00AM
Collins, Shayleen Narelle, Ms 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Christopher Neville Alex, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cook, Amanda Jane 1 9:00AM
Cooper, Crystal Anne, Miss 1 8:30AM
Cordtz, Taotasioatua Lal 1 8:30AM
Cree, Zak Luke 2 10:00AM
Cufi, Sebastian, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dau, Quan Van, Mr 2 10:00AM
Dau, Yaak Chol 1 9:00AM
Dau, Yaak Chol, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davidson, Aaron Barry 1 9:00AM
Davidson, Aidan Terrence 1 9:00AM
Davis, Ian Paul 1 9:00AM
Davis, Rangi Aroha 1 8:30AM
Day, Jamie Dane, Mr 1 9:00AM
De La Cruz-Ford, Connor Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dewhurst, Amy Clare 1 9:00AM
Dezorzi, Jarrah Daniel, Mr 2 10:00AM
Dunn, Reece Nathan, Mr 7 9:00AM
Edgar, Mitchell John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Edmundson, David Lee 1 9:00AM
Elliot, Baily 2 10:00AM
Elliot, Ryan 2 10:00AM
Elliott, Brody 2 10:00AM
England, Anne 1 9:00AM
Faletuai, Lafi Tafi 2 10:00AM
Faulkner, Emma-Jayne 1 9:00AM
Fetalaiga, Faith Mele 1 9:00AM
Fleming, Brendan Francis 1 9:00AM
Foothead, Kahill Lesley John 1 9:00AM
Foxwell, Bryce Douglas, Mr 2 10:00AM
Fulton, Natasha Marie 1 9:00AM
Garcia, Jose 2 10:00AM
Giallourakis, Maria Debra 1 9:00AM
Glouftsis, Erik, Mr 2 10:00AM
Grey, Jessica 1 9:00AM
Hannah, Bradley John 1 9:00AM
Hauser, Justin Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Heffernan, Bradley Joshua 1 9:00AM
Henderson, Brenton Dwayne 1 9:00AM
Hethorn, Dylan Michael 1 9:00AM
Heuston, Izayah Thomas 1 9:00AM
Higgs, Thomas Derek John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hingst, Wayne Lee 1 9:00AM
Hinz, Jayme Rhys, Mr 1 9:00AM
Holland, Ethan Robert 1 9:00AM
Honeysett, James Terrance Robert 1 9:00AM
Hopkins, Isaac David Edward Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hornett, Nicole Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hortin, Cory Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM
Horton, David Paul, Mr 2 10:00AM
Hubner, Sarah Jane 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Jessica Dawn 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Natalie Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Peter Bradley, Mr 2 9:00AM
Hulcombe, Jamie Kieth William 1 9:00AM
Hurst, Kayla Narelle 1 9:00AM
Johnston, Taylor Michael Rofe 1 9:00AM
Kalenga, Louis 1 9:00AM
Kalumbwa, Fanes 1 9:00AM
Kelly, Reece Byren 1 9:00AM
Kessell, Holly Marie 1 9:00AM
Kilan, Rebekah Natalie 1 9:00AM
Kuhner, Justin John 2 10:00AM
Kusu, Douglas William 1 9:00AM
Laauli, Nicky 2 9:00AM
Laauli, Nicky 2 10:00AM
Lambert, Peter Craig 2 2:00PM
Lane, Jacob Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Levack, Keith Stewart 2 10:00AM
Lister, Michael Jeffrey 1 12:00PM
Lister, Michael Jeffrey, Mr 1 12:00PM
Lokolong, Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lotz, Michael Wade 1 9:00AM
Macleod, Alexis Sarah 1 9:00AM
Majok, Majok Riel 2 10:00AM
Malanaphy, Ryan Joseph 1 9:00AM
Manase, Brandon Renata 2 10:00AM
Marsh, Donald John 1 9:00AM
Mayen, Yel 1 9:00AM
Mccann, Michelle Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcdougall, Bowie Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcfadzean, Hayden Ashley 1 9:00AM
Mcintosh, Rossey Samuel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mears, Blair Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM
Miller, Nathan John, Mr 1 8:30AM
Mitchell, Alicia Maria, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Mark James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Molloy, Danny Dolph 1 9:00AM
Morcus, William Jon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Muhling, Fiona Sarah 2 10:00AM
Muller, Gregory Paul 2 10:00AM
Myles, Martin Craig 1 9:00AM
Neale, Barry Gordon 1 9:00AM
Nelson, Travis Andrew 1 9:00AM
Nguyen, Tien Quoc 1 9:00AM
Nguyen, Van Tuan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Niebling, Scott 1 9:00AM
O’Leary, Martin 1 9:00AM
Owens, Michelle Anne-Marie 1 9:00AM
Page, Robert Walter 1 9:00AM
Perkins, Bradley William 1 8:30AM
Peters, Liam Andrew 1 9:00AM
Petersen, Kathleen Joyce 1 9:00AM
Peterson, Crystal Jade 1 9:00AM
Pickering, Trae Matthew 2 10:00AM
Pillington, Danielle Marie 1 9:00AM
Pillington, Matthew Stephen 1 9:00AM
Pillington, Matthew Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Remmert, Julie-Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Remmert, Julie-Anne, Mrs 1 8:30AM
Robinson, Chenara Amelia, Miss 1 9:00AM
Rodak, David Roy 1 9:00AM
Romeyn, Rebecca Joyce, Miss 1 9:00AM
Roselt, Gary Francis 1 9:00AM
Rudd, Liam Steven 1 9:00AM
Russ, Jessie Douglas 1 9:00AM
Sandford, Trevor David 2 10:00AM
Scanlon, Joshua Lee 1 9:00AM
Seales, Rohan Karl, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sela, Alex 1 9:00AM
Selter, Tom Edward 1 9:00AM
Shapland, Claude Edward 1 9:00AM
Shaw, Brianna Therese 1 9:00AM
Shaw, Craig Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Shepherd, Taylor Chelsea, Miss 2 10:00AM
Sheppard, Ryan James 1 9:00AM
Sherrington, Christopher Jag 1 9:00AM
Silk, Kerri-Anne Jean 1 9:00AM
Sinclair, Adrian Russell 1 9:00AM
Singh, Brodie Jeet 1 9:00AM
Singh, Gurpreet 1 9:00AM
Sison, Tatiana 1 9:00AM
Smith, Luke Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM
Smith, Morgan Alexander 1 9:00AM
Somers, Amber Louise Joan, Miss 1 9:00AM
Spall, Wayne Michael 7 9:00AM
Spijkers, Joseph Neil 1 9:00AM
Stanley, Daniel Arthur, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stevens, Barry Wayde, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stevens-Robinson, Shakira 1 9:00AM
Strachan, Daniel Joseph 1 9:00AM
Suman, Sherda, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Sumner, Aaron Jacob Sean 1 9:00AM
Tanner, Scott James 1 9:00AM
Tanner, Scott James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tanoai, Junior 1 9:00AM
Tattam, Amanda Jane 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Conan Sol, Mr 1 9:00AM
Terry, Angela Marie, Miss 2 9:00AM
Thomas, Joshua Adam, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thomsen, Christopher James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thorne, Zane Ashley, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tinson, Jason Aaron 1 9:00AM
Tredgold, Matthew Grant William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tuckwell, Jason Jeffrey Floyd, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tutai, Kennie 1 9:00AM
Walker, James Peter 2 10:00AM
Walker, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Walker, Peter John 2 10:00AM
Watcho, Duncan William, Mr 2 10:00AM
Waters, Adam Raymond 2 10:00AM
Watson, Darryl Neil John 1 9:00AM
Webb, Taran, Mr 1 9:00AM
Weller, Adrian Ross 1 9:00AM
Wendt, Courtney Jayne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Westwood-Stephan, Kotten James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Whatson, Monique Sky 1 9:00AM
Whinwray, Samuel Wellsely David 1 9:00AM
Williams, Michelle Louise 1 9:00AM
Williams, Rickie Samuel 1 9:00AM
Wittman, Eugene Warren James 1 9:00AM
Woods, Jeanette Francis 1 9:00AM
Wright, Wayne Eriha Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM
Zabidayo, Victor Taban Yowasa, Mr 1 9:00AM
Zammit, Michael John 1 9:00AM