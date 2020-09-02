Full names of 218 people in court today

Disclaimer

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person

using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or

material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the

Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abela, Damian Anthony 1 9:00AM

Akbulut, Kadir 1 9:00AM

Allwood, Michael William 1 9:00AM

Ama, Jenilee Faauuga 1 9:00AM

Amaya, Erick Alcides 2 10:00AM

Amber, Margaret, Miss 1 9:00AM

Andrews, Edward John 1 8:30AM

Ardill, Timothy James David, Mr 2 10:00AM

Armstrong, Seila Maree 2 10:00AM

Aspden, Andrew John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Atasani, Phillip Richmond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Atasoy, Saleh, Mr 1 8:30AM

Atta-Singh, Mark Clinton 2 10:00AM

Baby, Bony 2 10:00AM

Baker, Lance Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Baldwin, Gavin Russell 1 9:00AM

Benvin, Lance Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Biddle, Jake Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bina, Adam Elias 1 9:00AM

Bol, Kuir Bol Kuir 1 9:00AM

Bornen, Natalea Hazel Hope 1 9:00AM

Bottomley, Conar Joel Lewis 1 9:00AM

Bowen, Kaleb 2 10:00AM

Brennan, Jordan Roman 2 10:00AM

Brennan, Jordan Roman, Mr 2 10:00AM

Brooking, Nathaniel 1 9:00AM

Brooks, Bradley John 1 8:30AM

Brown, Harrison Jon 2 10:00AM

Brown, Melissa Lee 2 10:00AM

Bryce, Nele Araisa 1 8:30AM

Bucknall, Zackery Norman 1 9:00AM

Burles-Pedersen, Kaylah Susanne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Burles-Perersen, Kaylah Susanne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Carter, Tania Margaret 1 9:00AM

Cash, Simone Adele 1 9:00AM

Christensen, Jo-Anne Leesa 2 10:00AM

Christofferson, Glenn Norman 2 10:00AM

Cleaver, David Thomas 1 9:00AM

Clifford, Peita Daphne 1 9:00AM

Clifford, Peita Daphne, Ms 1 9:00AM

Collins, Shayleen Narelle, Ms 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Christopher Neville Alex, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cook, Amanda Jane 1 9:00AM

Cooper, Crystal Anne, Miss 1 8:30AM

Cordtz, Taotasioatua Lal 1 8:30AM

Cree, Zak Luke 2 10:00AM

Cufi, Sebastian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dau, Quan Van, Mr 2 10:00AM

Dau, Yaak Chol 1 9:00AM

Dau, Yaak Chol, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davidson, Aaron Barry 1 9:00AM

Davidson, Aidan Terrence 1 9:00AM

Davis, Ian Paul 1 9:00AM

Davis, Rangi Aroha 1 8:30AM

Day, Jamie Dane, Mr 1 9:00AM

De La Cruz-Ford, Connor Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dewhurst, Amy Clare 1 9:00AM

Dezorzi, Jarrah Daniel, Mr 2 10:00AM

Dunn, Reece Nathan, Mr 7 9:00AM

Edgar, Mitchell John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Edmundson, David Lee 1 9:00AM

Elliot, Baily 2 10:00AM

Elliot, Ryan 2 10:00AM

Elliott, Brody 2 10:00AM

England, Anne 1 9:00AM

Faletuai, Lafi Tafi 2 10:00AM

Faulkner, Emma-Jayne 1 9:00AM

Fetalaiga, Faith Mele 1 9:00AM

Fleming, Brendan Francis 1 9:00AM

Foothead, Kahill Lesley John 1 9:00AM

Foxwell, Bryce Douglas, Mr 2 10:00AM

Fulton, Natasha Marie 1 9:00AM

Garcia, Jose 2 10:00AM

Giallourakis, Maria Debra 1 9:00AM

Glouftsis, Erik, Mr 2 10:00AM

Grey, Jessica 1 9:00AM

Hannah, Bradley John 1 9:00AM

Hauser, Justin Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Heffernan, Bradley Joshua 1 9:00AM

Henderson, Brenton Dwayne 1 9:00AM

Hethorn, Dylan Michael 1 9:00AM

Heuston, Izayah Thomas 1 9:00AM

Higgs, Thomas Derek John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hingst, Wayne Lee 1 9:00AM

Hinz, Jayme Rhys, Mr 1 9:00AM

Holland, Ethan Robert 1 9:00AM

Honeysett, James Terrance Robert 1 9:00AM

Hopkins, Isaac David Edward Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hornett, Nicole Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hortin, Cory Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM

Horton, David Paul, Mr 2 10:00AM

Hubner, Sarah Jane 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Jessica Dawn 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Natalie Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Peter Bradley, Mr 2 9:00AM

Hulcombe, Jamie Kieth William 1 9:00AM

Hurst, Kayla Narelle 1 9:00AM

Johnston, Taylor Michael Rofe 1 9:00AM

Kalenga, Louis 1 9:00AM

Kalumbwa, Fanes 1 9:00AM

Kelly, Reece Byren 1 9:00AM

Kessell, Holly Marie 1 9:00AM

Kilan, Rebekah Natalie 1 9:00AM

Kuhner, Justin John 2 10:00AM

Kusu, Douglas William 1 9:00AM

Laauli, Nicky 2 9:00AM

Laauli, Nicky 2 10:00AM

Lambert, Peter Craig 2 2:00PM

Lane, Jacob Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Levack, Keith Stewart 2 10:00AM

Lister, Michael Jeffrey 1 12:00PM

Lister, Michael Jeffrey, Mr 1 12:00PM

Lokolong, Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lotz, Michael Wade 1 9:00AM

Macleod, Alexis Sarah 1 9:00AM

Majok, Majok Riel 2 10:00AM

Malanaphy, Ryan Joseph 1 9:00AM

Manase, Brandon Renata 2 10:00AM

Marsh, Donald John 1 9:00AM

Mayen, Yel 1 9:00AM

Mccann, Michelle Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcdougall, Bowie Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcfadzean, Hayden Ashley 1 9:00AM

Mcintosh, Rossey Samuel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mears, Blair Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM

Miller, Nathan John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Mitchell, Alicia Maria, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Mark James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Molloy, Danny Dolph 1 9:00AM

Morcus, William Jon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Muhling, Fiona Sarah 2 10:00AM

Muller, Gregory Paul 2 10:00AM

Myles, Martin Craig 1 9:00AM

Neale, Barry Gordon 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Travis Andrew 1 9:00AM

Nguyen, Tien Quoc 1 9:00AM

Nguyen, Van Tuan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Niebling, Scott 1 9:00AM

O’Leary, Martin 1 9:00AM

Owens, Michelle Anne-Marie 1 9:00AM

Page, Robert Walter 1 9:00AM

Perkins, Bradley William 1 8:30AM

Peters, Liam Andrew 1 9:00AM

Petersen, Kathleen Joyce 1 9:00AM

Peterson, Crystal Jade 1 9:00AM

Pickering, Trae Matthew 2 10:00AM

Pillington, Danielle Marie 1 9:00AM

Pillington, Matthew Stephen 1 9:00AM

Pillington, Matthew Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Remmert, Julie-Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Remmert, Julie-Anne, Mrs 1 8:30AM

Robinson, Chenara Amelia, Miss 1 9:00AM

Rodak, David Roy 1 9:00AM

Romeyn, Rebecca Joyce, Miss 1 9:00AM

Roselt, Gary Francis 1 9:00AM

Rudd, Liam Steven 1 9:00AM

Russ, Jessie Douglas 1 9:00AM

Sandford, Trevor David 2 10:00AM

Scanlon, Joshua Lee 1 9:00AM

Seales, Rohan Karl, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sela, Alex 1 9:00AM

Selter, Tom Edward 1 9:00AM

Shapland, Claude Edward 1 9:00AM

Shaw, Brianna Therese 1 9:00AM

Shaw, Craig Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Shepherd, Taylor Chelsea, Miss 2 10:00AM

Sheppard, Ryan James 1 9:00AM

Sherrington, Christopher Jag 1 9:00AM

Silk, Kerri-Anne Jean 1 9:00AM

Sinclair, Adrian Russell 1 9:00AM

Singh, Brodie Jeet 1 9:00AM

Singh, Gurpreet 1 9:00AM

Sison, Tatiana 1 9:00AM

Smith, Luke Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Morgan Alexander 1 9:00AM

Somers, Amber Louise Joan, Miss 1 9:00AM

Spall, Wayne Michael 7 9:00AM

Spijkers, Joseph Neil 1 9:00AM

Stanley, Daniel Arthur, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stevens, Barry Wayde, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stevens-Robinson, Shakira 1 9:00AM

Strachan, Daniel Joseph 1 9:00AM

Suman, Sherda, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Sumner, Aaron Jacob Sean 1 9:00AM

Tanner, Scott James 1 9:00AM

Tanner, Scott James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tanoai, Junior 1 9:00AM

Tattam, Amanda Jane 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Conan Sol, Mr 1 9:00AM

Terry, Angela Marie, Miss 2 9:00AM

Thomas, Joshua Adam, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thomsen, Christopher James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thorne, Zane Ashley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tinson, Jason Aaron 1 9:00AM

Tredgold, Matthew Grant William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tuckwell, Jason Jeffrey Floyd, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tutai, Kennie 1 9:00AM

Walker, James Peter 2 10:00AM

Walker, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Walker, Peter John 2 10:00AM

Watcho, Duncan William, Mr 2 10:00AM

Waters, Adam Raymond 2 10:00AM

Watson, Darryl Neil John 1 9:00AM

Webb, Taran, Mr 1 9:00AM

Weller, Adrian Ross 1 9:00AM

Wendt, Courtney Jayne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Westwood-Stephan, Kotten James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Whatson, Monique Sky 1 9:00AM

Whinwray, Samuel Wellsely David 1 9:00AM

Williams, Michelle Louise 1 9:00AM

Williams, Rickie Samuel 1 9:00AM

Wittman, Eugene Warren James 1 9:00AM

Woods, Jeanette Francis 1 9:00AM

Wright, Wayne Eriha Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Zabidayo, Victor Taban Yowasa, Mr 1 9:00AM

Zammit, Michael John 1 9:00AM