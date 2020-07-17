Full names of 192 people appearing in Ipswich court today
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person
using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or
material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the
Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Ah-You, Denman Hunter, Mr 5 9:00AM
Arndt, Thomas James 1 9:00AM
Baldwyn, Brian Alexander 1 8:30AM
Bate, Paul Dennis 5 9:00AM
Bell, Raymond John 1 9:00AM
Black, Lionel Ian 1 9:00AM
Booth, Michael Che 1 8:30AM
Bornen, Bobby John 1 9:00AM
Bossom, Bryce Anthony Nelson 1 9:00AM
Bower, Johnathon Crusoes, Mr 1 9:00AM
Boyce, Alex John 5 9:00AM
Bradley, Joshua Aaron, Mr 7 10:00AM
Bradley, Marcus Eligh, Mr 5 9:00AM
Bravo, Randal Wade 1 9:00AM
Brehm, Jayden Alan 1 9:00AM
Brigg, Lynda Marian 1 9:00AM
Briggs, Steven Andrew Roy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Burles-Pedersen, Brenden Graham 1 9:00AM
Burles-Pedersen, Brenden Graham 1 8:30AM
Byth, Leslie Gorden 1 9:00AM
Cameron, Brayden Reece 6 10:00AM
Carey, Tyson Andrew, Mr 5 9:00AM
Carroll, Courtney-Lee Louise 1 9:00AM
Carter, Clayton Craig 5 9:00AM
Cavallaro, Eric James, Mr 5 9:00AM
Chaarani, Kinaan 5 9:00AM
Chuol, Bati, Ms 1 9:00AM
Cobbo, Norman Glen Matthew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Colborne, Barry John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Coolwell, Jimmia Dannielle 1 9:00AM
Crettenden, Andrew 1 9:00AM
Cunningham, Serena Majika 1 9:00AM
Cusack, Scott William 1 9:00AM
Davis, Troy Edward 7 10:00AM
Dawe, Luke George, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dezorzi, Jarrah Daniel 5 9:00AM
Dezorzi, Jarrah Daniel, Mr 5 9:00AM
Dezorzi, Roberto, Mr 1 9:00AM
Elley, Carl 1 9:00AM
Elliot, Michael James 1 9:00AM
Eustace, Kyle Peter 5 9:00AM
Flint, Pearce Dale 1 9:00AM
Forshey, Christopher Colin, Mr 5 9:00AM
Frake, Christopher John 1 12:00PM
Gall, Zachery David 1 9:00AM
Gatfield, Corey Phillip-Angelo 1 9:00AM
Gee, Zachary Gordon Higgison 5 9:00AM
Gehrke, Ryhs Dean 6 10:00AM
Gehrke, Ryhs Dean 6 11:00AM
Gillespie, Casey Gerald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gorry, Lachlan James 1 9:00AM
Gray, Shannon Patrick, Mr 7 10:00AM
Green, Trevor Shane 1 9:00AM
Greer, Matthew Jacob 1 9:00AM
Greer, Matthew Jacob 1 8:30AM
Harnwell, Mitchell Thomas 1 9:00AM
Harris, Peter Jason, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hartnett, Raymond Thomas 1 9:00AM
Hartney, Carl William 5 9:00AM
Harvey, Nicholas Joseph 1 9:00AM
Haselwood, Stacey Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM
Heathcote, Jazmin Jayne 1 9:00AM
Hendriks, Daniel Emile, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hess, Brendan Richard 1 9:00AM
Hewlett, Kelly Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Hickling, Felisha 1 9:00AM
Hodge, Joshua Morris 7 10:00AM
Hodkinson, Adam Robert 1 9:00AM
Hodkinson, Adam Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Holloway-Williams, Lauren Ann, Ms 6 10:00AM
Holm, Stephen Lloyd 1 9:00AM
Hopkins, Judith Anne 1 9:00AM
Hornett, Nicole Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Innes, Darren James 1 9:00AM
Ives, Zac William Blaire, Mr 5 9:00AM
Jackson, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Janssen, Benjamin James 1 9:00AM
Jesberg, Joel Garry 5 9:00AM
Jesberg, Joel Garry 1 9:00AM
Johns, Matthew Darren, Mr 6 10:00AM
Johnson, Jesse James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Jesse James, Mr 7 10:00AM
Jones, Jai Travis 1 9:00AM
Kahler, Lance Stuart 1 9:00AM
Kelly, Rj 1 9:00AM
Kidner, Ryan John 1 9:00AM
Kilan, Rebekah Natalie 1 9:00AM
King, Jonathon Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kwaku, Davies Ezse, Mr 1 9:00AM
Laauli, Nicky 1 9:00AM
Laili, Darius Hassan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Langton, Charles Alex 1 9:00AM
Lee, Matthew David 1 9:00AM
Lennis, Jake Lachlan 1 9:00AM
Lester, Adam Ian 1 9:00AM
Leu, Ropati 1 9:00AM
Lofgren, Jason Trevor 7 10:00AM
Lonesborough, Peter John 1 9:00AM
Maclean, Joshua-Jacob Quinton Dalziell 1 9:00AM
Magele, Misiuaita Faivai 1 9:00AM
Manovski, Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Manttan, Aaron Ian 1 9:00AM
Marshall, David Errol, Mr 1 9:00AM
Martin, Peter Scott 5 9:00AM
Matila, Chris Fua 1 9:00AM
Mcavoy, Ashlee Maree 1 9:00AM
Mccarthy, Raymond James 1 9:00AM
Mclean, Bodie John 1 9:00AM
Meier-Collins, Aidan Dale 1 9:00AM
Mills, Trey Brooklyn 1 9:00AM
Missi, George Jacob Moran, Mr 1 9:00AM
Morris, Neville Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Morris, Rodney James 1 9:00AM
Mulford, Daniel Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mulivai, Dane Hanna 1 9:00AM
Muller, Christie Rose 1 9:00AM
Muller, Christie Rose, Miss 1 9:00AM
Murray, Dion Douglas 1 9:00AM
Murray, Sharon Ann 1 9:00AM
Nelson, Mark Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Newburn, Clayton James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Newman, Blake Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nixon, Benjamin Ian, Mr 1 9:00AM
North, Jayce Antony 1 9:00AM
Nowlan, Corey Daniel Edward 4 9:00AM
O’Neill, Paul Bryan Colin 1 9:00AM
Oti, Tamara Nora Stepanie, Ms 1 9:00AM
Pauga, Talalelei, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pettigrew, Leigh Vincent 1 9:00AM
Pettit, Alfred Henry 1 9:00AM
Porter, Neil Robert 1 9:00AM
Reeves, Brendon Leigh, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rey, Melissa 1 9:00AM
Robb, Phoebe Shirley Anne Heremia, Miss 5 9:00AM
Rohl, Kent Matthew 1 9:00AM
Rowsell, Bradley James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Royston, Shelley Anne, Ms 1 9:00AM
Sanderson, Nathaniel James 6 10:00AM
Sandrin, Joel Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sauofe, Pesefea 1 9:00AM
Schaffer, Taylor Jade 1 8:30AM
Schulz, Matthew Braden 1 9:00AM
Sharpley, Brett Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sila, Annie 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Keith Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sloper, Joel 1 9:00AM
Smith, Kashona Sharyn 1 9:00AM
Spall, Wayne Michael 1 9:00AM
Spencer, Mark Daniel 1 9:00AM
Stapleton, James Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Steger, Jason Arthur Ernest, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stoker, Scott Anthony 1 8:30AM
Suhr, Allan Grant, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tan, Kellie Jane, Mrs 5 9:00AM
Tati, Adolph 1 9:00AM
Theodossio, Rickie Lee 1 9:00AM
Torpy, Colin William James 1 9:00AM
Trace, Colin Edric 5 9:00AM
Turnbull, Tamika Denise 1 9:00AM
Uyana Hewage, Viraj Alanka 5 9:00AM
Vernon, Lucas Joseph 1 9:00AM
Vogel, Lorenzo Uritoru, Mr 5 9:00AM
Vojtek, Melissa Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Voysey, Zackery Robert Mitchell 5 9:00AM
Wakeling, Tyrone 1 9:00AM
Walker, Mitchell Sydney, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ware, Jennifer Leigh, Mrs 7 10:00AM
Ware, Jennifer Leigh, Mrs 7 9:00AM
Warry, Tye Wayne 1 9:00AM
Watts, Glynn Douglas 1 9:00AM
Watts, Kerry Lynda 1 9:00AM
Weldon, Byron James Kent, Mr 1 9:00AM
Williams, Toby Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Williams, Troy Graeme 1 9:00AM
Williams, Troy Graeme 1 8:30AM
Williamson, Greg James Don 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Trevor Michael 3 9:00AM
Wratt, Stacey Lee, Miss 5 9:00AM