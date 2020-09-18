Full names of 161 people appearing in court today

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person

using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or

material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the

Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abel, Benjamin James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Akongo, Rose 1 9:00AM

Amaya, Sara Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Shieka 1 9:00AM

Arshin, Ouhoud Omer 1 9:00AM

Aspden, Andrew John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bahati, Desiree 1 9:00AM

Bailey, Mark Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Baker, Lance Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bale, Bianca Allaynah Jayde 1 9:00AM

Barclay, James Malcom, Mr 8 9:00AM

Battisson, David John, Mr 8 9:00AM

Beattie, Anthony Daniel Tensek 1 9:00AM

Beaven, Simon Mitchell 1 9:00AM

Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM

Bennett, Katie 2 9:00AM

Berghauser, Richard John 1 9:00AM

Bethel, Lloyd Jacobus 1 9:00AM

Bills, Glenn Cecil, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bio-Recycle Australia Pty Ltd 5 9:00AM

Blank, Robin 1 9:00AM

Blank, Robin Vena 1 9:00AM

Bone, Adam Malcolm 1 8:30AM

Bravo, Ryan James 1 8:30AM

Burles-Pedersen, Brenden Graham 1 9:00AM

Butler, Robert 1 9:00AM

Butts, Darren Stefan 1 9:00AM

Campbell, Chloe Josephine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Carlo, Avril Tanya Bridgette Dawn, Ms 1 9:00AM

Carroll, Courtney-Lee Louise 1 9:00AM

Cash, Simone Adele 1 9:00AM

Cheang, Chon Ip 1 9:00AM

Clarke, Michelle Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Cleary, Darryl Thomas 1 9:00AM

Collins, Edgar James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Corley, Rebecca Louise 1 9:00AM

Cullen, Tristan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davey, Tara Lorraine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Dawson, Douglas Rowland 1 9:00AM

Dawson, Ross Philip 4 9:00AM

Dingle, Darren Abe, Mr 2 9:00AM

Dixon, Jake Barry 1 9:00AM

Dowley, Tristin Michael 1 9:00AM

Dryden, Christina Lee 1 8:30AM

Dunn, Luke, Mr 8 9:00AM

Ellul, Jayden Mark, Mr 7 9:00AM

Evans, Daniel Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fanene, Ali'Isili Lorenzo Nicholas 1 8:30AM

Fanene, Ali'Isili Lorenzo Nicholas 1 9:00AM

Ferguson, Reon James 7 9:00AM

Finnie, Hayden Richard 1 9:00AM

Fonokalafi, Siuta Siu Kimoana, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Luke Tory 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Luke Tory 1 8:30AM

Frazer, Benjamin James 1 9:00AM

Galletly, Jye Ethan 1 9:00AM

Gills, Matthew John 1 9:00AM

Gladding, Trevor Allan 1 9:00AM

Green, Joshua Kane 1 9:00AM

Greenway, Marc 1 9:00AM

Hamilton-Fryer, Tristan John 1 9:00AM

Hansen, Brody Andrew 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Dean Roger 1 9:00AM

Hazzard, Sandra Leigh 1 9:00AM

Hess, Anthony Charles 1 9:00AM

Hevers, Nathan Charles 1 9:00AM

Heywood, Madison 1 9:00AM

Hickling, Trevena Felicity 1 9:00AM

Hillard, Lucas James 1 9:00AM

Hing, Andrew Charles 1 9:00AM

Holmes, Daniel Patrick Thomas 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Sean Anthony 1 9:00AM

Inglis, Tara Jane 1 9:00AM

Ives, Zamika Kiely, Ms 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Nicole Leslie 1 9:00AM

James, Christopher Lewis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jamieson, Katie 1 9:00AM

Jamieson, Katie-Sherie 1 9:00AM

Kauwhata, Sue Carolyn 1 9:00AM

Kent, Ryan Henry, Mr 8 9:00AM

Kidner, Ryan John 1 9:00AM

King, Shania Rose 1 9:00AM

Lamprecht, Colin Royce, Mr 1 9:00AM

Long, Lachlan Derrick William 1 9:00AM

Luthold, Siliva Willams 1 9:00AM

Mack, Sarah Rayna 1 9:00AM

Marshall, Dylan Wayne 1 9:00AM

Mason, Raymond Edward 1 9:00AM

Matthews, Jesse James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Maycock, Jason Ron 1 9:00AM

Mayen, Yel 1 9:00AM

Mccreath, Courtney Elizabeth, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mcculloch, Elizabeth Jo-Hannah 1 9:00AM

Mcfarlane, Danielle Nicole 1 9:00AM

Mcgee, Quentin Richard William 1 9:00AM

Mckee, Luke Andrew, Mr 1 8:30AM

Mcnab, Jessica Lauren 1 9:00AM

Mercer, Joel Johnathon 1 9:00AM

Milligan, Warrick Nathan Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Jake Edward 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Travis Barton 1 9:00AM

Mohammed, Zubair Illyas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Morcus, Joshua Aaron 2 9:00AM

Mudd, Craig, Mr 7 9:00AM

Mulford, Daniel Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Murray, Dion Douglas 1 9:00AM

Myers, Nathan Russell 1 9:00AM

Neesom, Shaun Nathan 8 9:00AM

Neesom, Shaun Nathan, Mr 8 9:00AM

Nelson, Travis Andrew 1 9:00AM

Nguyen, Cong Van, Mr 1 9:00AM

Norford, Tyra Maureen, Miss 7 9:00AM

North, Jayce Antony 1 9:00AM

Palmer, Jasmine Irene Rose 1 9:00AM

Parker, Gerald Stanley Anson 1 9:00AM

Pereira, Roy Manuel 1 9:00AM

Perry, Michael Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Priggins, Danny Scott 1 9:00AM

Pringle, Brooke Francis 2 9:00AM

Randle, Scott Michael 1 9:00AM

Read, Angela Therese 1 9:00AM

Rees, Nathan Alexander 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Brian Bruce 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Janelle Esther 1 8:30AM

Robke, Damien Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Roccella Burns, Melissa Sophia 1 9:00AM

Rochfort, Kerry Paul 1 9:00AM

Roser, Craig Norman 1 8:30AM

Rowe, Natasha Julie Anne, Ms 1 9:00AM

Rudd, David Allan 1 9:00AM

Salesa, Tele 1 9:00AM

Sanders, Daniel Giordan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sendon, Marlina 1 9:00AM

Sharpe, Zack Andrew 1 9:00AM

Sherwood, Damian John 1 9:00AM

Singh, Brodie Jeet 1 8:30AM

Smith, Sophia Rita 1 9:00AM

Solien, Aaron Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Spencer, Domonic John 8 9:00AM

Spencer, Travis John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stratford, Shane Michael 2 9:00AM

Tauroa, Scott Akuhata 1 9:00AM

Tavita-Matavale, George Alfred 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Brent Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Terry, Carlos Jose 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Josh 1 9:00AM

Toalei, Leonard David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Togia, Falani Leon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Torpy, Colin William James 1 9:00AM

Treadwell, Sharni Lyn 1 9:00AM

Tulemau, Mckay 7 9:00AM

Uluimoala, Pita Dau 1 9:00AM

Walsh, Ethan Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wells, Samara Jane 1 9:00AM

Wernowski, Christine June 1 8:30AM

White, Paul Graham 1 9:00AM

Williams, Corinne Lara, Ms 1 8:30AM

Williams, Jayden Lee 2 9:00AM

Willmott, Rebecca Lea 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Darcey Anthony 1 9:00AM

Young, Zane Alexander 1 9:00AM