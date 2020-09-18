Full names of 161 people appearing in court today
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person
using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or
material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the
Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Abel, Benjamin James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Akongo, Rose 1 9:00AM
Amaya, Sara Elizabeth 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Shieka 1 9:00AM
Arshin, Ouhoud Omer 1 9:00AM
Aspden, Andrew John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bahati, Desiree 1 9:00AM
Bailey, Mark Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Baker, Lance Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bale, Bianca Allaynah Jayde 1 9:00AM
Barclay, James Malcom, Mr 8 9:00AM
Battisson, David John, Mr 8 9:00AM
Beattie, Anthony Daniel Tensek 1 9:00AM
Beaven, Simon Mitchell 1 9:00AM
Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM
Bennett, Katie 2 9:00AM
Berghauser, Richard John 1 9:00AM
Bethel, Lloyd Jacobus 1 9:00AM
Bills, Glenn Cecil, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bio-Recycle Australia Pty Ltd 5 9:00AM
Blank, Robin 1 9:00AM
Blank, Robin Vena 1 9:00AM
Bone, Adam Malcolm 1 8:30AM
Bravo, Ryan James 1 8:30AM
Burles-Pedersen, Brenden Graham 1 9:00AM
Butler, Robert 1 9:00AM
Butts, Darren Stefan 1 9:00AM
Campbell, Chloe Josephine, Miss 1 9:00AM
Carlo, Avril Tanya Bridgette Dawn, Ms 1 9:00AM
Carroll, Courtney-Lee Louise 1 9:00AM
Cash, Simone Adele 1 9:00AM
Cheang, Chon Ip 1 9:00AM
Clarke, Michelle Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Cleary, Darryl Thomas 1 9:00AM
Collins, Edgar James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Corley, Rebecca Louise 1 9:00AM
Cullen, Tristan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davey, Tara Lorraine, Miss 1 9:00AM
Dawson, Douglas Rowland 1 9:00AM
Dawson, Ross Philip 4 9:00AM
Dingle, Darren Abe, Mr 2 9:00AM
Dixon, Jake Barry 1 9:00AM
Dowley, Tristin Michael 1 9:00AM
Dryden, Christina Lee 1 8:30AM
Dunn, Luke, Mr 8 9:00AM
Ellul, Jayden Mark, Mr 7 9:00AM
Evans, Daniel Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fanene, Ali'Isili Lorenzo Nicholas 1 8:30AM
Fanene, Ali'Isili Lorenzo Nicholas 1 9:00AM
Ferguson, Reon James 7 9:00AM
Finnie, Hayden Richard 1 9:00AM
Fonokalafi, Siuta Siu Kimoana, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fraser, Luke Tory 1 9:00AM
Fraser, Luke Tory 1 8:30AM
Frazer, Benjamin James 1 9:00AM
Galletly, Jye Ethan 1 9:00AM
Gills, Matthew John 1 9:00AM
Gladding, Trevor Allan 1 9:00AM
Green, Joshua Kane 1 9:00AM
Greenway, Marc 1 9:00AM
Hamilton-Fryer, Tristan John 1 9:00AM
Hansen, Brody Andrew 1 9:00AM
Harvey, Dean Roger 1 9:00AM
Hazzard, Sandra Leigh 1 9:00AM
Hess, Anthony Charles 1 9:00AM
Hevers, Nathan Charles 1 9:00AM
Heywood, Madison 1 9:00AM
Hickling, Trevena Felicity 1 9:00AM
Hillard, Lucas James 1 9:00AM
Hing, Andrew Charles 1 9:00AM
Holmes, Daniel Patrick Thomas 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Sean Anthony 1 9:00AM
Inglis, Tara Jane 1 9:00AM
Ives, Zamika Kiely, Ms 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Nicole Leslie 1 9:00AM
James, Christopher Lewis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jamieson, Katie 1 9:00AM
Jamieson, Katie-Sherie 1 9:00AM
Kauwhata, Sue Carolyn 1 9:00AM
Kent, Ryan Henry, Mr 8 9:00AM
Kidner, Ryan John 1 9:00AM
King, Shania Rose 1 9:00AM
Lamprecht, Colin Royce, Mr 1 9:00AM
Long, Lachlan Derrick William 1 9:00AM
Luthold, Siliva Willams 1 9:00AM
Mack, Sarah Rayna 1 9:00AM
Marshall, Dylan Wayne 1 9:00AM
Mason, Raymond Edward 1 9:00AM
Matthews, Jesse James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Maycock, Jason Ron 1 9:00AM
Mayen, Yel 1 9:00AM
Mccreath, Courtney Elizabeth, Ms 1 9:00AM
Mcculloch, Elizabeth Jo-Hannah 1 9:00AM
Mcfarlane, Danielle Nicole 1 9:00AM
Mcgee, Quentin Richard William 1 9:00AM
Mckee, Luke Andrew, Mr 1 8:30AM
Mcnab, Jessica Lauren 1 9:00AM
Mercer, Joel Johnathon 1 9:00AM
Milligan, Warrick Nathan Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Jake Edward 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Travis Barton 1 9:00AM
Mohammed, Zubair Illyas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Morcus, Joshua Aaron 2 9:00AM
Mudd, Craig, Mr 7 9:00AM
Mulford, Daniel Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Murray, Dion Douglas 1 9:00AM
Myers, Nathan Russell 1 9:00AM
Neesom, Shaun Nathan 8 9:00AM
Neesom, Shaun Nathan, Mr 8 9:00AM
Nelson, Travis Andrew 1 9:00AM
Nguyen, Cong Van, Mr 1 9:00AM
Norford, Tyra Maureen, Miss 7 9:00AM
North, Jayce Antony 1 9:00AM
Palmer, Jasmine Irene Rose 1 9:00AM
Parker, Gerald Stanley Anson 1 9:00AM
Pereira, Roy Manuel 1 9:00AM
Perry, Michael Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Priggins, Danny Scott 1 9:00AM
Pringle, Brooke Francis 2 9:00AM
Randle, Scott Michael 1 9:00AM
Read, Angela Therese 1 9:00AM
Rees, Nathan Alexander 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Brian Bruce 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Janelle Esther 1 8:30AM
Robke, Damien Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM
Roccella Burns, Melissa Sophia 1 9:00AM
Rochfort, Kerry Paul 1 9:00AM
Roser, Craig Norman 1 8:30AM
Rowe, Natasha Julie Anne, Ms 1 9:00AM
Rudd, David Allan 1 9:00AM
Salesa, Tele 1 9:00AM
Sanders, Daniel Giordan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sendon, Marlina 1 9:00AM
Sharpe, Zack Andrew 1 9:00AM
Sherwood, Damian John 1 9:00AM
Singh, Brodie Jeet 1 8:30AM
Smith, Sophia Rita 1 9:00AM
Solien, Aaron Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Spencer, Domonic John 8 9:00AM
Spencer, Travis John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stratford, Shane Michael 2 9:00AM
Tauroa, Scott Akuhata 1 9:00AM
Tavita-Matavale, George Alfred 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Brent Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Terry, Carlos Jose 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Josh 1 9:00AM
Toalei, Leonard David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Togia, Falani Leon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Torpy, Colin William James 1 9:00AM
Treadwell, Sharni Lyn 1 9:00AM
Tulemau, Mckay 7 9:00AM
Uluimoala, Pita Dau 1 9:00AM
Walsh, Ethan Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wells, Samara Jane 1 9:00AM
Wernowski, Christine June 1 8:30AM
White, Paul Graham 1 9:00AM
Williams, Corinne Lara, Ms 1 8:30AM
Williams, Jayden Lee 2 9:00AM
Willmott, Rebecca Lea 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Darcey Anthony 1 9:00AM
Young, Zane Alexander 1 9:00AM