Full names of 158 people appearing in court today

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person

using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or

material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the

Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abbas, Louisa Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Abeleven, Harrison Patrick John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Achire, Sunday Oboma 1 9:00AM

Akoubeny, Majok 1 9:00AM

Araneda, Miguel Emenrique 1 9:00AM

Baldwin, Gavin Russell 1 9:00AM

Barnes, Brian Clifford 1 9:00AM

Barrett, James Alan Clive, Mr 1 9:00AM

Beaven, Andrew William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM

Bennett, Mark Hector Anthony 1 9:00AM

Benvin, Lance Robert, Mr 1 8:30AM

Bigbee, Joshua, Mr 1 9:00AM

Blackson, Jamie Sky 1 9:00AM

Bond, Anthony Mark 1 9:00AM

Bond, Baylunn William 1 8:30AM

Booth, Brent Michael, Mr 1 8:30AM

Boyle, Peter John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brandon, Ryan Mitchell 1 9:00AM

Brehm, Chloe Marie 1 9:00AM

Buhagiar, Michael James 1 9:00AM

Burns, Dylon Jason Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Burton, Toby Waide, Mr 5 9:00AM

Burton, Toby Waide, Mr 1 9:00AM

Byers, Craig Edward 5 9:00AM

Cannon, Gavin Michael 1 9:00AM

Clark, Michael Malcolm 1 9:00AM

Claxton, Daniel Robert 1 9:00AM

Cleary, Darryl Thomas 1 9:00AM

Cleary, Graham Shawn 1 9:00AM

Connell, Zane 1 9:00AM

Craige, Mathew Aron 1 9:00AM

Craik, Carol Margaret 1 9:00AM

Crilly, Darren Paul 1 9:00AM

Davey, Sharni Danielle Jesse 1 9:00AM

Dawson, Quinn Robert John, Mr 1 9:00AM

De Waard, Peita, Miss 1 9:00AM

Demiranda, Melissa Estrada 1 9:00AM

Dibb, Liam Stuart, Mr 1 9:00AM

Duffy, Colleen Josephine, Ms 1 8:30AM

Dunn, Luke, Mr 1 8:30AM

Ebert, William Charles 5 9:00AM

Egan, Wayne Vincent 1 8:30AM

Estreich, Troy Nathan 1 9:00AM

Evans, Adam John 1 9:00AM

Evans, Adam John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Evans, Adrian Maxwell 1 9:00AM

Evans, Chad Barry 1 9:00AM

Evans, Chad Barry 1 8:30AM

Feben, Tina 1 9:00AM

Fermor, Kenneth William 1 9:00AM

Filipovic, Tonci Luke 1 9:00AM

Fisher, Orbison James 1 9:00AM

Fisher, Traven 1 9:00AM

Fisher, Traven Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Galagher, Louisa Hui-Min 5 10:30AM

Gierke, Billy Dean 1 9:00AM

Gorton, Timothy Norman 1 9:00AM

Green, Jessica Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM

Green, Katrina Louise, Mrs 1 8:30AM

Habonimana, Emmanuel 1 9:00AM

Hall, Jason Thomas 5 9:00AM

Hamley, Jeremy Andrew 1 9:00AM

Harnwell, Mitchell Thomas 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Phoenix Lulu 1 9:00AM

Hendry, Craig David 1 9:00AM

Hill, Braedy Adam 1 9:00AM

Hillard, Lucas James 1 9:00AM

Hobbs, Rikki-Lee Elissa 1 9:00AM

Hubner, Jade Benjamin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Julian Lee 5 9:00AM

Ingram, Chris Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jarvis, Robert James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Johnson, David Michael 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Katherine Hannah, Miss 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Lance Karl 1 9:00AM

Jordan, Candice 1 9:00AM

Keong, Cassandra Alice 1 8:30AM

Kerle, Ashley Ben 5 9:00AM

Kirkpatrick, Sean Frank 1 9:00AM

Kwai, Alier 1 9:00AM

Kyle, Dennis Khan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Layne, Nathan Alexander, Mr 1 9:00AM

Layt, Nathan Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Leclezio, Corey Grant, Mr 1 9:00AM

Letheren, Ronald Desmond 1 9:00AM

Lippuner, Anton, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mailman, Benji Howard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Majok, Majok Riel 4 9:00AM

Mansfield, Glenn Robert 1 8:30AM

Masso, Blake Edward 1 9:00AM

Masters, Amber Jane 1 9:00AM

Mccann, Michelle Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mcgrath, Jack Leslie Quentin 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Bodie John 1 9:00AM

Mcnair, Lokera Skye 1 9:00AM

Mealin, David William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Merikallio, Cain Jacob 1 9:00AM

Milsom, Hayden Blake 1 9:00AM

M’Kosa, Asongo 4 9:00AM

Morris, Anthony Patrick 1 8:30AM

Morris, Denise Ellen, Miss 1 9:00AM

Muhling, Rodney Valentine 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Mark Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Neville, Oliver James 1 8:30AM

O’Connor-Comber, Jack 1 8:30AM

Owen, Justin Troy, Mr 1 8:30AM

Pacey, Kyle Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Palmer, Jordan James 1 9:00AM

Park View Lodge (Qld) Pty Ltd 5 10:30AM

Parsons, Ricky James 5 9:00AM

Patmore, Nicholas James 1 9:00AM

Patmore, Nicholas James 1 8:30AM

Pattinson-Gilmour, Zachary Francis 1 9:00AM

Pedersen, Anthony John 1 8:30AM

Pendlebury-King, Andrew William 5 9:00AM

Pendo, Joseni 1 9:00AM

Pham, Thinh Tuan 1 8:30AM

Pringle, Brooke Francis 1 9:00AM

Pulou, Peter 1 9:00AM

Rack, Joshua Gregory 1 8:30AM

Rice, Sonya Marie 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Michael Steven 1 9:00AM

Romeyn, Rebecca Joyce, Miss 1 8:30AM

Sabatino, Melissa Kate 1 8:30AM

Shillingsworth, Randall Kyle 1 8:30AM

Singh, Neil Jai 1 9:00AM

Smith, Adam Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Morgan Alexander 1 9:00AM

Stanbrook, Michael John 1 9:00AM

Stewart, James Patrick 1 9:00AM

Strybos, Karina Jayne, Ms 1 9:00AM

Sturdy, Benjamin Leigh, Mr 1 9:00AM

Teatoff, Catherine Deborah Alison, Miss 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Robert James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thomsen, Christopher James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Toalei, Leonard David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tonkin, Nathanael Anthony 1 9:00AM

Tuckwell, Dillion Lewis, Mr 1 8:30AM

Turner, Brendan Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Walker, Terrance Charles Gregory 1 9:00AM

Ward, Denis Scott 5 9:00AM

Ware, Daniel Patrick 1 9:00AM

Warry, Dylan Bryan William John 1 9:00AM

Watson, Marie Ann 5 9:00AM

Webb, Justin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wells, Holly Jade, Miss 1 9:00AM

Weribone, Nicholas Keith 1 8:30AM

Weston, Francis Arthur Eamon 1 9:00AM

White, Owen James 1 9:00AM

Whitfield, Taylah 1 9:00AM

Williams, Jayden Lee 1 9:00AM

Williams, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Kim Joanne 1 9:00AM

Wong, Kevin 5 9:00AM

Wylie, Aaron Jeremy 1 9:00AM

Wynn, Samantha Mary Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Zerafa, Corey Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM