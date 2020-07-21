Full names of 141 people appearing in court today
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person
using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or
material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the
Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Achilles, Andrew James 1 9:00AM
Aleng, Faida Ochan 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Cecil James 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Liane 1 9:00AM
Apelu-Schmidt, Dayton Renita-Leedale 5 9:00AM
Arnold, Shailyn Leih Rose 4 9:00AM
Arnold, Shontanai Lillian Jean 1 9:00AM
Atkinson, Samuel Glenn 1 9:00AM
Barbero, Zachary Raymond 5 9:00AM
Barnes, Brian Clifford 1 9:00AM
Barnett, Allan David 1 9:00AM
Barr, Jon Peter 1 9:00AM
Baxter, Toby Leigh, Mr 1 9:00AM
Baxter, Toby Leigh, Mr 1 8:30AM
Beatson, Corey James 6 10:00AM
Bezuidenhout, Keagan Christopher 5 9:00AM
Billinghurst, Cory 1 9:00AM
Blake, William Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Boughen, Annette Jayne 1 9:00AM
Bristowe, Tangiora Anyia 5 9:00AM
Brown, Tyeus Jackson 1 9:00AM
Bueta, Josiah Sakaraia Seth 1 9:00AM
Buhse, Dean Matthew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Chaarani, Rami 1 9:00AM
Cheyne, David Leonard 1 9:00AM
Clark, Jennifer Leigh Hazel 1 9:00AM
Cullen, Tristan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cunningham, Desleigh Ellen 5 9:00AM
Davenport, Joshua Noel 1 8:30AM
Davies, Cindi-Lee 5 9:00AM
Dewis, Cael Bruce 1 9:00AM
Dodds, Jacob Raymond 1 9:00AM
Douglas, Troy William 1 8:30AM
Douglass, Troy William 1 9:00AM
Duncan, Thomas Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM
Elwell, Kayleen Amanda 1 9:00AM
Fahey, John Edmund 5 9:00AM
Foote, Georgeina Dorothy Lee, Ms 1 9:00AM
Foothead, Kahill Lesley John 1 9:00AM
Francis, Craig Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gill, Luke Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gladding, Trevor Allan 5 9:00AM
Gordon, Jayden Thomas 1 9:00AM
Griffiths, Kris William 1 9:00AM
Griffiths, Kris William 1 8:30AM
Grindle, Luke Robert Tony, Mr 1 8:30AM
Hallinan, William Edward 1 9:00AM
Hansen, Laurryn Rose 5 9:00AM
Hayhoe, Tyler-Jonn, Mr 1 9:00AM
Heath, Magdalena 5 9:00AM
Heffernan, Bradley Joshua 1 9:00AM
Hill, Joshua Clarence Joel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hogbin, Katie Aileen 1 9:00AM
Houston, Colin David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hunt, Rachel Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hutton, Jason 5 10:30AM
James, Melissa Leigh, Miss 1 8:30AM
Johnston, Alicia Jane 5 9:00AM
Kerry, Felix Bawa, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kim, Dale 1 9:00AM
Locher, Bradley James 1 9:00AM
Lorkin, Cody Jake 1 9:00AM
Lowe, Ravanna Mary-Lou Ellen 1 9:00AM
Macgregor, Drew 1 9:00AM
Mast, Joseph Josea Paul 1 9:00AM
Mathews, Russell Gordon Haig 5 10:30AM
Mathewson, Brendan Lee 1 9:00AM
Mcdonald, Matthew Gordon James 1 9:00AM
Mcmurtrie, Brendan Trevor, Mr 1 8:30AM
Meincke, Jena Javier 1 9:00AM
Mell, Hayden John 4 9:00AM
Monte, Joal Benjamin 1 9:00AM
Moxham, Russell John 1 9:00AM
Nabou, Megan Louise 1 9:00AM
Norgate, Shannon Daniel 1 8:30AM
Okeke, Anthony Onyeka 1 8:30AM
O’Leary, Donna Marie 1 9:00AM
Parry, William Lucas Kyle 1 9:00AM
Paton, Tyreece Patrick 1 9:00AM
Petrovic, Michael David 1 8:30AM
Pham, Thinh Tuan 1 9:00AM
Pitia, Kevin 1 8:30AM
Pitia, Kevin 1 9:00AM
Pollard, Michael Ronald 1 8:30AM
Puhi, Eruete Kerihama Te Amoh 1 9:00AM
Pulou, Talavave 1 9:00AM
Ranyard, Michael David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Read, Angela Therese 1 9:00AM
Read, Angela Therese 1 8:30AM
Reid, Jamie Allen 1 9:00AM
Reisenweber, Karl Albert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Richardson, Brenda Lee 1 9:00AM
Richardson, Dean Anthony 1 9:00AM
Rico Rodriguez, Esmil, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rieck, Dean Paul 1 9:00AM
Robb, Duncan Stuart 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Gabriel 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Samantha Katelyn, Miss 5 9:00AM
Ruiz, Roberto Gabriel 1 9:00AM
Salehabadi, Mehrab 5 9:00AM
Samia, Vitaliano 1 9:00AM
Samson-Scott, Roderick 1 9:00AM
Saunders, Robert John 1 9:00AM
Saunders, Russell William James 1 9:00AM
Shonhiwa, Tafara Maruva, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sinclair, Adrian Russell 1 9:00AM
Smith, Dean Michael Jeffery 1 9:00AM
Smith, Liam Thomas 1 8:30AM
Smithson, Alix Lee 1 9:00AM
Soe, Matthew Robert 1 9:00AM
Spitters, Carina Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Suitters, John Raymond 1 9:00AM
Sullivan, Chris Andrew 1 9:00AM
Thompson, John Donald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Umpelby, Steven Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Van Leent, Jordan Christian Thomas 1 9:00AM
Vercon, Clinton James 1 9:00AM
Villari, Julieanne Lesley Barbra 1 9:00AM
Warren-Calwell, Julian Charles 1 9:00AM
Webb, Simon Alan 1 9:00AM
Wheildon, Gabriel Terrence Iven, Mr 5 9:00AM
Wilkinson, Kylie Sandra 1 9:00AM
Willett, Corina Dallas, Miss 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Gavin Brian, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wiparata, Joyce Marie Anne 1 9:00AM
Wright, Benjamin James 5 9:00AM
Wright, Heather Kirsti, Miss 1 8:30AM