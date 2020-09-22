Full names of 137 people appearing in court today
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person
using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or
material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the
Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Apelu-Schmidt, Dayton Renita-Leedale
Bale, Daniel Robert
Batterham, Timothy James, Mr
Beaven, Andrew William, Mr
Bell, Tarelle
Bond, Anthony Mark
Borovac, Davor, Mr
Brandon, Ryan Mitchell
Brinkworth, Brayden Joshua
Broome, Richard
Broughton-Schultz, Leneva Maree
Brown, Ryan David
Brown, Tyren Cooper
Buchholz-Ale, Gino Andre, Mr
Bulluss, Sean Edward
Bundi, Lawrence Gabriel
Burchell, Blake Andrew
Busuttil, Corey Alexander Derek
Button, Bowman Colin
Carr, Deni Jai, Miss
Carr, Raquel Allison
Carr, Samual Thomas
Carter, Ross Steven, Mr
Clayton, Christopher Edward
Clayton, Donna Michelle Lorene
Collins, Shayleen Narelle, Ms
Coopman, Ryan Franc, Mr
Coveney, Rebecca Anne
Cowan, Jet
Cox, Graham Anthony John, Mr
Craigen, Daniel Jonathon, Mr
Cullen, Paul Mathew, Mr
Dawson, Jacob Anthony
Dent, Elijah Burke
Dibb, Liam Stuart, Mr
Doeblien, Tjay Robert
Dunn, Deka Thomas
Eades, Daniel
Egan, Wayne Vincent
Evans, Lyall Alfred
Fauid, Frank Maino, Mr
Fielding, Tara Malologa, Ms
Forder, Jack Linden
Fox, Melissa Jane
Freeman, Taylor
Freeman, Taylor James, Mr
Fusi, Kotoni
Garang, Ngor Manyang
Geiger, Taliah Rose, Miss
Godwin, Allan Henry
Goodrum, Alexander William
Gorton, Timothy Norman
Graham, Jason Wade, Mr
Green, Joshua Kane
Green, Pearl Josephine
Green, Peter Gary
Green, Phillip John Francis, Mr
Grey, Jessica
Harding, Curtis Reginald James
Hardy, Joseph Fabrice
Hawes, Brian Peter
Hayes, Letiesha Anne
Henderson, Brenton Dwayn
Hickling, Felisha
Hosken, Robyn Georgia
Irving, Shaune Kerry
Jabateh, Musa
Jackson, Simon Peter
Jaraminas, Jodie Anne
Jones, Rodney Mark
Lockett, George, Mr
Logan, Matthew Peter, Mr
Love, Jacob Gregory, Mr
Mackenzie, Julian Peter Anthony, Mr
Magot, Akoubeny Achieu
Mahoney, Luke Daniel
Mann, Paige Marie
Marshall, David Errol, Mr
Mc Bean, Matthew Alexander
Mcconachy, Wayne John
Mcinerney, Sherie Anne
Mckenzie, Matthew Robert
Mckinnon, Tiarny Rain, Miss
Melchior, Jordan, Mr
Mell, Hayden John
Mitchell, Travis Barton
M’Kosa, Asongo
Newman, Matthew Torrens-Williams
Newton, Jade Marie, Miss
Onekawa, Lyndon Shane
Oxenbridge, Eathan
Pakaa, Paul Anyang Guut
Palmer, Trevor James, Mr
Papadopoulos, Simon
Parbo, Gabrielle A
Parker, Edward John
Parnaby, Christopher James
Peel, Jason Charles
Philippi, Kimberly Jayne
Pierson, Helen Louise
Poulton, Jesse Daniel
Rampton, Bianca Lee
Rice, Kasie Richard Clifford, Mr
Rice, Nicole Jean
Richardson, Brenda Lee
Robertson, Timothy
Rogers, Thomas Wayne, Mr
Rooymans, Michael Hendrikus
Roy-Nolan, Lyric Tea
Salerno, Micheli
Schulze, Gregory Kevin
Senio, Christopher Morgan Tusialei
Seu, Paul Ino, Mr
Sheppard, Roy William David J
Skobel, Dylan John Ward, Mr
Smith, Cameron Anthony
Smith, Shawn Jason John
Soe, Matthew Robert
Spackman, Colin Charles
Stendrup, Richard Travis
Stocks, Paul Thomas, Mr
Swan, Cheryl-Lee May, Miss
Sweeney, Daniel John
Teelow, Heather Dell
Thompson, Robert James, Mr
Troyon, Christian Lee
Waind-Chilly, Nathan David
Walker, Hal Richard
Walker, Mitchell Sydney, Mr
Ward, Elsie
Ware, Jennifer Leigh, Mrs
Waymouth-Rigby, Kelly Ann
Westaway, Joseph Matthew
Williams, Noel Robert Lee
Wright, Isaac Lang
Wynn, Samantha Mary Ann, Miss
Young, Neil Matthew