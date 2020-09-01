Full names of 122 people in court today
Disclaimer
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person
using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or
material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the
Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Abajo, Charlies 1 9:00AM
Addinall, Jacquelene 1 9:00AM
Allen, Liam James 1 9:00AM
Apelu, Tuavae, Mr 1 9:00AM
Asalemo, Imeleta Theresa 1 8:30AM
Asalemo, Imeleta Theresa 1 9:00AM
Backhouse, Bradley George 1 9:00AM
Barrett, Daehahn Lee 1 8:30AM
Batterham, Timothy James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Batterham, Timothy James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brooks, Taite 1 9:00AM
Brown, Deklan Ty 1 9:00AM
Brown, Gregg William 1 9:00AM
Brown, Perepere Hori Kire 1 9:00AM
Brown, Tyren Cooper 1 9:00AM
Bulluss, Sean Edward 1 9:00AM
Butler, Fiona Mary, Ms 1 9:00AM
Carberry, Adam Michael 5 8:30AM
Carr, Deni Jai, Miss 1 8:30AM
Carter, Nathan Alan 5 9:00AM
Chapman, Wayne David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Clark, Jennifer Leigh Hazel 1 9:00AM
Clayton, Donna Michelle Lorene 1 9:00AM
Collinson, Peter Andrew 1 8:30AM
Cook, Kristy Leeanne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Coopman, Ryan Franc, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cowan, Jet 1 8:30AM
Craven, Martin John 1 9:00AM
Cullen, Robert Ryan 1 9:00AM
Cullen, Robert Ryan 1 8:30AM
Daly, Kate Dorothy 1 9:00AM
Dent, Elijah Burke 1 9:00AM
Dhuor, Abraham Nhial, Mr 5 9:00AM
Doeblien, Tjay Robert 1 9:00AM
Drewery, Andrea Lili 5 8:30AM
Duffin, Paul Steven David, Mr 1 8:30AM
Duot, Goch Dau 5 9:00AM
Dynevor, Ashley Robert Eric William 1 9:00AM
Edgar, Mitchell John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Edwards, Adam James 1 8:30AM
Edwards, Adam James 1 9:00AM
Erihe, Jordan David Thomas 1 9:00AM
Farrell, David Thomas 1 9:00AM
Flanderka, Reece Maclean Mcgowan 5 8:30AM
Fullarton, Joel James 1 9:00AM
Gagandeep 6 9:00AM
Goodrum, Alexander William 1 9:00AM
Grattan, Sean Patrick 1 9:00AM
Hall, John Harry 1 9:00AM
Harnwell, Emily Annette 1 9:00AM
Hertrick, Daniel James 1 9:00AM
Horder, Geoffrey Mark 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Paul Aaron 1 8:30AM
Jackson, Simon Peter 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Keeahnee Skie, Miss 1 9:00AM
Jones, Benjamin Michael 1 9:00AM
Kennedy, Corey James Shane 1 9:00AM
Kennedy, John Joseph 1 9:00AM
Kinchela, Trent Murphy 1 9:00AM
King, Samantha Lea 1 9:00AM
Lako, Bakhita 1 9:00AM
Lane, Jacob Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lines, Grant Eric 1 8:30AM
Love, Jacob Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM
Magot, Akoubeny Achieu 1 9:00AM
Makuol, Juma Makuol Deng 1 8:30AM
Makuol, Juma Makuol Deng 1 9:00AM
Mann, Paige Marie 1 9:00AM
Manning, Cheryl Anne 1 9:00AM
Mao, Hanying 1 8:30AM
Mao, Hanying 1 9:00AM
Martin, Anthony Leonard 1 9:00AM
Mason, Trent Leslie 1 9:00AM
Massina, Dion 5 10:30AM
Matthews, Holly Jade, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Matuszczak, Adam 1 9:00AM
Mcardle, Ryan James 5 9:00AM
Mcintosh-Mawby, Thomas Jhon 1 9:00AM
Mcnamara, Jamie Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcshane, Joanne Lesley 5 8:30AM
Melchior, Jordan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Moyer, Amy Louise 1 9:00AM
Newman, Michael Anthony 1 9:00AM
Niyonkuru, Jailos, Mr 1 9:00AM
Noon, Amanda Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM
Palmer, Trevor James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Patmore, Nicholas James 1 9:00AM
Pun, Wai Kwan 1 8:30AM
Read, Todd Leslie 1 9:00AM
Rose, Trishaye Alice-Louise 1 9:00AM
Roussetos, Dominique Charlotte Elizabeth 1 9:00AM
Roy-Nolan, Lyric Tea 1 9:00AM
Schulz, Heidi Patricia, Miss 1 9:00AM
Scott, Melissa Jane, Miss 1 8:30AM
Senio, Christopher Morgan Tusialei 1 9:00AM
Smith, Michaela Anne 1 9:00AM
St George, Jaymelee Kingston 1 9:00AM
Steele, Grant Sean, Mr 1 9:00AM
Steenbok, Vincent Seth 1 9:00AM
Stevens, Daniel Robin 1 9:00AM
Sullivan, Wetiwha 5 9:00AM
Suna, Brittani Fae, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Tange, Carly Nicole 5 10:30AM
Taufao, Taulapapa 1 9:00AM
Tetuira, Ashley Eframia 1 9:00AM
Thom, Andrew Scott 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Brian Joseph 1 9:00AM
Tiakia, Danny Utah 5 9:00AM
Turner, William Tyla Richard 1 9:00AM
Wakeling, Tyrone 4 8:30AM
Wakeling, Tyrone 4 9:00AM
Wallington, Bridget Lisa 5 9:00AM
Walsh, Brendan James 1 9:00AM
Ware, Jennifer Leigh, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Warwick, Jason 1 9:00AM
Watson, Phillip Nicholas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Weise, Jordan Jhy 5 9:00AM
Williams, Kooper Wayne 5 9:00AM
Williams, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Williams, Sheila Maria 1 9:00AM
Yagki, Paul 1 9:00AM
Zhang, Jing 1 8:30AM