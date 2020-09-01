Full names of 122 people in court today

Disclaimer

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person

using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or

material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the

Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abajo, Charlies 1 9:00AM

Addinall, Jacquelene 1 9:00AM

Allen, Liam James 1 9:00AM

Apelu, Tuavae, Mr 1 9:00AM

Asalemo, Imeleta Theresa 1 8:30AM

Asalemo, Imeleta Theresa 1 9:00AM

Backhouse, Bradley George 1 9:00AM

Barrett, Daehahn Lee 1 8:30AM

Batterham, Timothy James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Batterham, Timothy James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brooks, Taite 1 9:00AM

Brown, Deklan Ty 1 9:00AM

Brown, Gregg William 1 9:00AM

Brown, Perepere Hori Kire 1 9:00AM

Brown, Tyren Cooper 1 9:00AM

Bulluss, Sean Edward 1 9:00AM

Butler, Fiona Mary, Ms 1 9:00AM

Carberry, Adam Michael 5 8:30AM

Carr, Deni Jai, Miss 1 8:30AM

Carter, Nathan Alan 5 9:00AM

Chapman, Wayne David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Clark, Jennifer Leigh Hazel 1 9:00AM

Clayton, Donna Michelle Lorene 1 9:00AM

Collinson, Peter Andrew 1 8:30AM

Cook, Kristy Leeanne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Coopman, Ryan Franc, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cowan, Jet 1 8:30AM

Craven, Martin John 1 9:00AM

Cullen, Robert Ryan 1 9:00AM

Cullen, Robert Ryan 1 8:30AM

Daly, Kate Dorothy 1 9:00AM

Dent, Elijah Burke 1 9:00AM

Dhuor, Abraham Nhial, Mr 5 9:00AM

Doeblien, Tjay Robert 1 9:00AM

Drewery, Andrea Lili 5 8:30AM

Duffin, Paul Steven David, Mr 1 8:30AM

Duot, Goch Dau 5 9:00AM

Dynevor, Ashley Robert Eric William 1 9:00AM

Edgar, Mitchell John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Edwards, Adam James 1 8:30AM

Edwards, Adam James 1 9:00AM

Erihe, Jordan David Thomas 1 9:00AM

Farrell, David Thomas 1 9:00AM

Flanderka, Reece Maclean Mcgowan 5 8:30AM

Fullarton, Joel James 1 9:00AM

Gagandeep 6 9:00AM

Goodrum, Alexander William 1 9:00AM

Grattan, Sean Patrick 1 9:00AM

Hall, John Harry 1 9:00AM

Harnwell, Emily Annette 1 9:00AM

Hertrick, Daniel James 1 9:00AM

Horder, Geoffrey Mark 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Paul Aaron 1 8:30AM

Jackson, Simon Peter 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Keeahnee Skie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Jones, Benjamin Michael 1 9:00AM

Kennedy, Corey James Shane 1 9:00AM

Kennedy, John Joseph 1 9:00AM

Kinchela, Trent Murphy 1 9:00AM

King, Samantha Lea 1 9:00AM

Lako, Bakhita 1 9:00AM

Lane, Jacob Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lines, Grant Eric 1 8:30AM

Love, Jacob Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM

Magot, Akoubeny Achieu 1 9:00AM

Makuol, Juma Makuol Deng 1 8:30AM

Makuol, Juma Makuol Deng 1 9:00AM

Mann, Paige Marie 1 9:00AM

Manning, Cheryl Anne 1 9:00AM

Mao, Hanying 1 8:30AM

Mao, Hanying 1 9:00AM

Martin, Anthony Leonard 1 9:00AM

Mason, Trent Leslie 1 9:00AM

Massina, Dion 5 10:30AM

Matthews, Holly Jade, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Matuszczak, Adam 1 9:00AM

Mcardle, Ryan James 5 9:00AM

Mcintosh-Mawby, Thomas Jhon 1 9:00AM

Mcnamara, Jamie Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcshane, Joanne Lesley 5 8:30AM

Melchior, Jordan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Moyer, Amy Louise 1 9:00AM

Newman, Michael Anthony 1 9:00AM

Niyonkuru, Jailos, Mr 1 9:00AM

Noon, Amanda Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM

Palmer, Trevor James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Patmore, Nicholas James 1 9:00AM

Pun, Wai Kwan 1 8:30AM

Read, Todd Leslie 1 9:00AM

Rose, Trishaye Alice-Louise 1 9:00AM

Roussetos, Dominique Charlotte Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Roy-Nolan, Lyric Tea 1 9:00AM

Schulz, Heidi Patricia, Miss 1 9:00AM

Scott, Melissa Jane, Miss 1 8:30AM

Senio, Christopher Morgan Tusialei 1 9:00AM

Smith, Michaela Anne 1 9:00AM

St George, Jaymelee Kingston 1 9:00AM

Steele, Grant Sean, Mr 1 9:00AM

Steenbok, Vincent Seth 1 9:00AM

Stevens, Daniel Robin 1 9:00AM

Sullivan, Wetiwha 5 9:00AM

Suna, Brittani Fae, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Tange, Carly Nicole 5 10:30AM

Taufao, Taulapapa 1 9:00AM

Tetuira, Ashley Eframia 1 9:00AM

Thom, Andrew Scott 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Brian Joseph 1 9:00AM

Tiakia, Danny Utah 5 9:00AM

Turner, William Tyla Richard 1 9:00AM

Wakeling, Tyrone 4 8:30AM

Wakeling, Tyrone 4 9:00AM

Wallington, Bridget Lisa 5 9:00AM

Walsh, Brendan James 1 9:00AM

Ware, Jennifer Leigh, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Warwick, Jason 1 9:00AM

Watson, Phillip Nicholas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Weise, Jordan Jhy 5 9:00AM

Williams, Kooper Wayne 5 9:00AM

Williams, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Williams, Sheila Maria 1 9:00AM

Yagki, Paul 1 9:00AM

Zhang, Jing 1 8:30AM