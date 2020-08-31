Full names of 118 people appearing in court today
Disclaimer
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person
using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or
material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the
Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Allen, Dane Jacob, Mr 1 9:00AM
Almat, Robert Ben 1 9:00AM
Angelos, Nicholas Phillip, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ara, Henry 1 9:00AM
Arthurson, Chloe 1 9:00AM
Baker, Belinda Joy 1 9:00AM
Banks, Michael Edmond 1 9:00AM
Beaton, Karl Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Beauchamp, Garth Joseph James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bekendam, Gerrit, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM
Bosen, Jacob Charles 1 9:00AM
Bucknall, Zackery Norman 1 9:00AM
Butt, Mark Clifford 1 9:00AM
Byers, Peter France 1 9:00AM
Capper, Matthew Vincent 1 9:00AM
Carey, Tyson Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cavies, Matthew Simeon 1 9:00AM
Child, Chloe Maree 1 9:00AM
Christensen-Baker, Chloe Joy 1 9:00AM
Currey, Troy John 1 9:00AM
Dalpastro-Henttonen, James Matthew 1 9:00AM
Davis, Benjamin James 1 9:00AM
Day, Nathan Robert 1 9:00AM
Den Otter, Willem Jan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dixon, Jake Barry 1 9:00AM
Douglas, Joshua Inia Raymond 1 8:30AM
Draper, Blair Christen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Drawwater, David Jonathan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Faga, Lise Fetika 1 9:00AM
Feeney, Steve, Mr 1 9:00AM
Filipaina, Austen Situfu 1 9:00AM
Fisher, Keenan Keneth 1 9:00AM
Fisher, Susan Kay, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Fraser, Louise Maree Amanda 1 9:00AM
Goff, Ashleigh Jayde 1 9:00AM
Guyder, Luke Thomas 1 9:00AM
Hampson, Lachlan Archer 1 9:00AM
Harding, Gregory Paul Ian Douglas 1 9:00AM
Harm, Malcolm Phillip 1 9:00AM
Hayes, Barry Stewart 1 9:00AM
Healey, Timothy John 1 9:00AM
Hewlett, Kelly Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Hill, Sonja 1 9:00AM
Horton, Andrew Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hutchison, Caleb Andrew 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Graham Theodore 1 9:00AM
Jensen, Craig 1 9:00AM
Jones, Mark Thomas 1 9:00AM
Jones, Michael Roderick 1 9:00AM
Jones, Shaun Darren, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kanku, Baron Numbi, Mr 1 9:00AM
King, Michael Evan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kutzer, Joshua Jacob 1 9:00AM
Lee, Kevin John 1 9:00AM
Lee, Kevin Jon 1 9:00AM
Lee, Kevin Jon 1 8:30AM
Logan, Matthew Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM
Long, Matthew James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lowe, Tiarnee Jade 1 9:00AM
Lynch, Jason Christopher 1 9:00AM
Macindoe, Travis 1 9:00AM
Mcconnell, Adam Steve 1 9:00AM
Meredith, Lachlan James 1 9:00AM
Miller, Stephen John 1 9:00AM
Minors, Jason Troy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Tori 1 9:00AM
Monte, Bruno Gerard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mose, Iefata 1 9:00AM
Mose, Sililo 1 9:00AM
O’Dea, Casey Peter 1 9:00AM
Oxenbridge, Carllin Tony Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pedraza Alejandro, Javier Alvarez 1 9:00AM
Poore, Melissa Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Powles, Sherrie Francis 1 9:00AM
Reid, Danny Raymond 1 9:00AM
Ridout, Kenneth John 1 9:00AM
Robertson, Karen Ann 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Haylie Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Roper, Tae James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ross, Antonio Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rubesaame, Paul Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sambrooks, Shane Ronald 1 9:00AM
Shillingsworth, Randall Kyle 1 9:00AM
Singh, Stephen Christopher 1 8:30AM
Small, Matthew Raymond 1 9:00AM
Smith, Cameron Glen 1 9:00AM
Solomona, Harkness Kereti Tofili 1 9:00AM
Stagg-Fyfe, Jamie Richard 1 9:00AM
Szepanowski, Zach Colin 1 9:00AM
Tanner, Scott James 1 9:00AM
Taylor-Pick, Cameron James Waverley, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Aaron Matthew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Turner, William Tyla Richard 1 9:00AM
Tyrrell, Paul Charles 1 9:00AM
Wagner, Dean Joseph, Mr 1 8:30AM
Wakeling, Tyrone 1 9:00AM
Weribone, Nicholas Keith 1 9:00AM
Wernowski, Zanda Eric 1 9:00AM
Williams, Shari Emily Renee 1 8:30AM
Williams, Shari Emily Renee 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Gavin Brian 1 9:00AM
Wright, Tony Lee 1 9:00AM
Young, Peter Andrew 1 9:00AM