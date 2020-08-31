Full names of 118 people appearing in court today

Disclaimer

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person

using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or

material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the

Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Allen, Dane Jacob, Mr 1 9:00AM

Almat, Robert Ben 1 9:00AM

Angelos, Nicholas Phillip, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ara, Henry 1 9:00AM

Arthurson, Chloe 1 9:00AM

Baker, Belinda Joy 1 9:00AM

Banks, Michael Edmond 1 9:00AM

Beaton, Karl Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Beauchamp, Garth Joseph James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bekendam, Gerrit, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM

Bosen, Jacob Charles 1 9:00AM

Bucknall, Zackery Norman 1 9:00AM

Butt, Mark Clifford 1 9:00AM

Byers, Peter France 1 9:00AM

Capper, Matthew Vincent 1 9:00AM

Carey, Tyson Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cavies, Matthew Simeon 1 9:00AM

Child, Chloe Maree 1 9:00AM

Christensen-Baker, Chloe Joy 1 9:00AM

Currey, Troy John 1 9:00AM

Dalpastro-Henttonen, James Matthew 1 9:00AM

Davis, Benjamin James 1 9:00AM

Day, Nathan Robert 1 9:00AM

Den Otter, Willem Jan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dixon, Jake Barry 1 9:00AM

Douglas, Joshua Inia Raymond 1 8:30AM

Draper, Blair Christen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Drawwater, David Jonathan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Faga, Lise Fetika 1 9:00AM

Feeney, Steve, Mr 1 9:00AM

Filipaina, Austen Situfu 1 9:00AM

Fisher, Keenan Keneth 1 9:00AM

Fisher, Susan Kay, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Louise Maree Amanda 1 9:00AM

Goff, Ashleigh Jayde 1 9:00AM

Guyder, Luke Thomas 1 9:00AM

Hampson, Lachlan Archer 1 9:00AM

Harding, Gregory Paul Ian Douglas 1 9:00AM

Harm, Malcolm Phillip 1 9:00AM

Hayes, Barry Stewart 1 9:00AM

Healey, Timothy John 1 9:00AM

Hewlett, Kelly Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Hill, Sonja 1 9:00AM

Horton, Andrew Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hutchison, Caleb Andrew 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Graham Theodore 1 9:00AM

Jensen, Craig 1 9:00AM

Jones, Mark Thomas 1 9:00AM

Jones, Michael Roderick 1 9:00AM

Jones, Shaun Darren, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kanku, Baron Numbi, Mr 1 9:00AM

King, Michael Evan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kutzer, Joshua Jacob 1 9:00AM

Lee, Kevin John 1 9:00AM

Lee, Kevin Jon 1 9:00AM

Lee, Kevin Jon 1 8:30AM

Logan, Matthew Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Long, Matthew James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lowe, Tiarnee Jade 1 9:00AM

Lynch, Jason Christopher 1 9:00AM

Macindoe, Travis 1 9:00AM

Mcconnell, Adam Steve 1 9:00AM

Meredith, Lachlan James 1 9:00AM

Miller, Stephen John 1 9:00AM

Minors, Jason Troy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Tori 1 9:00AM

Monte, Bruno Gerard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mose, Iefata 1 9:00AM

Mose, Sililo 1 9:00AM

O’Dea, Casey Peter 1 9:00AM

Oxenbridge, Carllin Tony Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pedraza Alejandro, Javier Alvarez 1 9:00AM

Poore, Melissa Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Powles, Sherrie Francis 1 9:00AM

Reid, Danny Raymond 1 9:00AM

Ridout, Kenneth John 1 9:00AM

Robertson, Karen Ann 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Haylie Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Roper, Tae James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ross, Antonio Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rubesaame, Paul Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sambrooks, Shane Ronald 1 9:00AM

Shillingsworth, Randall Kyle 1 9:00AM

Singh, Stephen Christopher 1 8:30AM

Small, Matthew Raymond 1 9:00AM

Smith, Cameron Glen 1 9:00AM

Solomona, Harkness Kereti Tofili 1 9:00AM

Stagg-Fyfe, Jamie Richard 1 9:00AM

Szepanowski, Zach Colin 1 9:00AM

Tanner, Scott James 1 9:00AM

Taylor-Pick, Cameron James Waverley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Aaron Matthew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Turner, William Tyla Richard 1 9:00AM

Tyrrell, Paul Charles 1 9:00AM

Wagner, Dean Joseph, Mr 1 8:30AM

Wakeling, Tyrone 1 9:00AM

Weribone, Nicholas Keith 1 9:00AM

Wernowski, Zanda Eric 1 9:00AM

Williams, Shari Emily Renee 1 8:30AM

Williams, Shari Emily Renee 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Gavin Brian 1 9:00AM

Wright, Tony Lee 1 9:00AM

Young, Peter Andrew 1 9:00AM