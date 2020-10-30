FULL LIST: Where you can vote in Ipswich

Election day is on Saturday but

ELECTION day is almost upon us but more than a million Queenslanders have already cast their vote before the big day.

More than 973,000 people have voted early and the Electoral Commission of Queensland said 316,000 postal votes have been returned so far.

In the four seats in Ipswich - Jordan, Bundamba, Ipswich West and Ipswich - 32,900 residents have voted early so far.

Here’s a full list of places where you can vote early on Friday and on election day on Saturday.

Full list of early voting centres for Ipswich voters

Bundamba

Brisbane City Hall (Sandgate Room) on Ann St, Brisbane

Bundamba office at 14 Coal St, Bundamba

Kruger Parade Baptist Church at 2 Henderson St Redbank

Salvation Army Bundamba Corps on corner of Brisbane Rd and Coal St, Bundamba

Ipswich

Brisbane City Hall (Sandgate Room) on Ann St, Brisbane

WG Hayden Humanities Centre at 56 South St Ipswich

Ipswich West

Brisbane City Hall (Sandgate Room) on Ann St, Brisbane

WG Hayden Humanities Centre at 56 South St, Ipswich

Yamanto Shopping Village (shop 29) on Warwick Rd, Yamanto

Jordan

Brisbane City Hall (Sandgate Room) on Ann St, Brisbane

Jordan office at 140 Mica St, Carole Park

World Knowledge Centre at 37 Sinnathamby Blvd Springfield Central

Full list of voting locations on election day

Bundamba

Augusta State School (60 Brittains Rd, Augustine Heights)

Bellbird Park State Secondary College (2 Alesana Dr, Bellbird Park)

Sandgate Room in Brisbane City Hall (64 Adelaide St, Brisbane)

Oasis Church of Christ (25 Byrne St, Bundamba)

Bundamba State School (221 Brisbane Rd, Bundamba)

Collingwood Park State School Hall (12-16 Burrel St, Collingwood Park)

Woodlinks State School (7 Woodlinks Way, Collingwood Park)

Cityhope Church (7 Rex Hills Dr, Ripley)

St Francis Xavier Catholic Primary School Hall (6 Church St, Goodna)

Redbank State School (9 Brisbane Road, Redbank)

Redbank Plains State School Hall (39-53 School Rd, Redbank Plains)

Performing arts hall in Redbank Plains State High School (136 Willow Rd, Redbank Plains)

Fernbrooke State School (8 Regents Dr, Redbank Plains)

Bundamba Office (14 Coal St, Bundamba)

Raptor Dome in Ripley Valley State Secondary College (18 Parkway Ave, South Ripley)

Riverview Community Centre (138 Old Ipswich Road, Riverview)

Silkstone State School (Prospect St Silkstone)

Ipswich

Sandgate Room in Brisbane City Hall (64 Adelaide St, Brisbane)

Bundamba State School (221 Brisbane Rd, Bundamba)

Churchill State School Hall (Brisbane St (off Warwick Rd) Churchill)

Deebing Heights State School (81 Rawlings Rd, Deebing Heights)

Ipswich East State School (18 Jacaranda St, East Ipswich)

Cityhope Church (7 Rex Hills Dr, Ripley)

Ipswich Central State School Hall (2A Griffith Rd, Ipswich)

Glebe Road Community Kindergarten & Pre-School (52 Glebe Road, Newtown)

Trinity Uniting Church Hall (114 Jacaranda St, North Booval)

Raceview State School Hall (96 Wildey St, Raceview)

Whitehill Church of Christ (219 Whitehill Rd, Raceview)

WG Hayden Humanities Centre (56 South St, Ipswich)

Blair State School (Cribb St, Sadliers Crossing)

Silkstone State School (Prospect St, Silkstone)

Ipswich West State School (Kennedy St, West Ipswich)

Amberley District State School Hall (37 Deebing Creek Rd, Yamanto)

Ipswich West

Brassall Congregational Church Hall (3 Jellicoe Street, Brassall)

Ipswich State High School Hall (1 Hunter St, Brassall)

Sandgate Room in Brisbane City Hall (64 Adelaide St, Brisbane)

Churchill State School Hall (Brisbane St (off Warwick Rd) Churchill)

Haigslea State School (760 Thagoona Haigslea Rd, Haigslea)

Karalee State School Hall (77 Arthur Summervilles Rd, Karalee)

Leichhardt State School Hall (72 Samford Rd, Leichhardt)

Marburg State School (Louisa St, Marburg)

Ipswich North State School Hall (Lawrence St, North Ipswich)

Immaculate Heart Primary School (Chubb St, Leichhardt)

Pine Mountain Hall (840 Pine Mountain Rd, Pine Mountain)

St Joseph’s School Hall (42 Pine Mountain Rd, North Ipswich)

WG Hayden Humanities Centre (56 South St, Ipswich)

Rosewood State High School (46 Lanefield Rd, Rosewood)

Tivoli State School (108 Mt Crosby Rd, Tivoli)

Walloon State School (528 Karrabin-Rosewood Rd, Walloon)

Amberley District State School Hall (37 Deebing Creek Rd, Yamanto)

Yamanto Shopping Village, Shop 29 (512-514 Warwick Rd, Yamanto)

Jordan

Augusta State School (60 Brittains Rd, Augustine Heights)

Sandgate Room in Brisbane City Hall (64 Adelaide St, Brisbane)

Camira State School Hall (184-202 Old Logan Rd, Camira)

Flagstone State Community College (Cnr Homestead Dr and Poinciana Dr Flagstone)

Karate Hall (83 Old Logan Rd, Camira)

Greenbank State School Assembly Hall (24 Goodna Rd, Greenbank)

Greenbank Community Centre (145 Teviot Rd, Greenbank)

Jordan Office (140 Mica St, Carole Park)

Woodcrest State College Auditorium (38 Nev Smith Dr, Springfield)

World Knowledge Centre (37 Sinnathamby Blvd, Springfield Central)

Springfield Lakes State School Hall (63 Springfield Lakes Blvd, Springfield Lakes)