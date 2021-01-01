FULL LIST: What’s open in Ipswich this New Year’s Day
WHILE some might be nursing a sore head in the wake of New Year’s celebrations, for the rest of us the world continues to turn.
To make your day that little bit easier, the Queensland Times has rounded up a list of all the local businesses that are opened for trading on January 1, 2021.
HOTELS AND PUBS
Racehorse Hotel: From 10am to late
PA Hotel: From 10am – late
Orion Hotel: From 10am – late
Brothers Leagues Club: From 10am – late
Ipswich Jets Leagues Club: From 10am – late
Yamanto Tavern: From 10am – late
SUPERMARKETS AND SHOPPING CENTRES
Riverlink Shopping Centre: Open 10am to 4pm.
Booval Fair: Open 9am to 6pm.
Brassall Shopping Open 9am to 6pm.
Orion Shopping Centre: Open 10am to 4pm.
Redbank Plaza: Open 9am to 6pm.
Woolworths: All stores will operate from 9am to 6pm.
Coles: All stores will operate from 9am to 6pm.
Aldi: All stores will operate from 10am to 6pm.
CAFE AND RESTAURANTS
Fourthchild cafe: Closed New Year’s Day
Queens Park cafe: Closed New Year’s Day
Seed Coffee: Closed New Year’s Day
Zarraffa’s Coffee, West Ipswich: Open 6am to 6pm
LOCAL ATTRACTIONS
Ipswich Art Gallery: Closed
Ipswich Nature Centre: Open 9.30am – 4pm
Ipswich Library: Closed
Limelight Cinema: Open 9am until late
Event Cinemas Orion: Open 9am until late
Cineplex Redbank Plaza: Open 9am until late
SWIMMING POOLS
Bundamba Swim Centre: Open 10am to 4pm.
Leichhardt Community Pool. Open 10am to 4pm.
Goodna Aquatic Centre: Open 10am to 4pm.
Rosewood Aquatic Centre: Open 10am to 3pm.
Carole Park Pool: Open 10am to 4pm.
REFUSE AND RECYCLING CENTRES
Riverview Refuse and Recycling Centre: Open 8am to 5pm
Rosewood Refuse and Recycling Centre: Open 8am to 5pm
FAST FOOD OUTLETS
Hungry Jacks: All stores will operate from 7am to 10pm
McDonald’s: Most stores will operate for 24 hours
Red Rooster: Most stores will operate until 10pm, North Ipswich until 5pm.
KFC: Most stores will operate until 10pm.
Taco Bell: All stores will operate from 10am to 10pm.
Domino’s Pizza: Most stores will operate until midnight.
CHEMISTS
Ipswich Day & Night Pharmacy: Open from 8.30am to 9pm.