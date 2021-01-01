FULL LIST: What’s open in Ipswich this New Year’s Day

See what’s open around Ipswich this New Year’s Day.

WHILE some might be nursing a sore head in the wake of New Year’s celebrations, for the rest of us the world continues to turn.

To make your day that little bit easier, the Queensland Times has rounded up a list of all the local businesses that are opened for trading on January 1, 2021.

HOTELS AND PUBS

Racehorse Hotel: From 10am to late

PA Hotel: From 10am – late

Orion Hotel: From 10am – late

Brothers Leagues Club: From 10am – late

Ipswich Jets Leagues Club: From 10am – late

Yamanto Tavern: From 10am – late

SUPERMARKETS AND SHOPPING CENTRES

Riverlink Shopping Centre: Open 10am to 4pm.

Booval Fair: Open 9am to 6pm.

Brassall Shopping Open 9am to 6pm.

Orion Shopping Centre: Open 10am to 4pm.

Redbank Plaza: Open 9am to 6pm.

Woolworths: All stores will operate from 9am to 6pm.

Coles: All stores will operate from 9am to 6pm.

Aldi: All stores will operate from 10am to 6pm.

CAFE AND RESTAURANTS

Fourthchild cafe: Closed New Year’s Day

Queens Park cafe: Closed New Year’s Day

Seed Coffee: Closed New Year’s Day

Zarraffa’s Coffee, West Ipswich: Open 6am to 6pm

LOCAL ATTRACTIONS

Ipswich Art Gallery: Closed

Ipswich Nature Centre: Open 9.30am – 4pm

Ipswich Library: Closed

Limelight Cinema: Open 9am until late

Event Cinemas Orion: Open 9am until late

Cineplex Redbank Plaza: Open 9am until late

SWIMMING POOLS

Bundamba Swim Centre: Open 10am to 4pm.

Leichhardt Community Pool. Open 10am to 4pm.

Goodna Aquatic Centre: Open 10am to 4pm.

Rosewood Aquatic Centre: Open 10am to 3pm.

Carole Park Pool: Open 10am to 4pm.

REFUSE AND RECYCLING CENTRES

Riverview Refuse and Recycling Centre: Open 8am to 5pm

Rosewood Refuse and Recycling Centre: Open 8am to 5pm

FAST FOOD OUTLETS

Hungry Jacks: All stores will operate from 7am to 10pm

McDonald’s: Most stores will operate for 24 hours

Red Rooster: Most stores will operate until 10pm, North Ipswich until 5pm.

KFC: Most stores will operate until 10pm.

Taco Bell: All stores will operate from 10am to 10pm.

Domino’s Pizza: Most stores will operate until midnight.

CHEMISTS

Ipswich Day & Night Pharmacy: Open from 8.30am to 9pm.