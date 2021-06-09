FULL LIST: Queensland Covid exposure sites revealed
Queensland Health has released a preliminary list of the sites visited by a Victorian woman, who has since tested positive for Covid-19.
The woman arrived in Queensland on June 5 after travelling from Victoria, through NSW and crossing the border at Goondiwindi.
June 1: Left Melbourne and travelled through NSW
June 5: Arrived in Queensland and crossed the border at Goondiwindi
7.35-7.50am: Goondiwindi McDonalds
11-11.15am: Caltex Super Toowoomba
They then travelled to the Sunshine Coast
June 6:
2.45-3pm: Sunny's at Moffat Beach
3.30-4.30pm: Coffee Cat at Kings Beach
June 7:
10.45-11.30am: Stockland Caloundra including Coffee Club and Kmart
12.10-12.45pm: Bunnings at Caloundra
1-2pm: Kawana Shoppingworld
June 8:
3.50pm-4.10pm: Baringa IGA at Caloundra, and the female toilets near this IGA
Originally published as FULL LIST: Qld Covid exposure sites revealed