A McDonald’s restaurant and a Bunnings are on the list of exposure sites visited by a Victorian woman visiting Queensland, confirmed to have Covid-19.
Health

FULL LIST: Queensland Covid exposure sites revealed

9th Jun 2021 5:33 PM

Queensland Health has released a preliminary list of the sites visited by a Victorian woman, who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

The woman arrived in Queensland on June 5 after travelling from Victoria, through NSW and crossing the border at Goondiwindi.

 

June 1: Left Melbourne and travelled through NSW

 

June 5: Arrived in Queensland and crossed the border at Goondiwindi

 

7.35-7.50am: Goondiwindi McDonalds

11-11.15am: Caltex Super Toowoomba

 

They then travelled to the Sunshine Coast

 

June 6:

2.45-3pm: Sunny's at Moffat Beach

3.30-4.30pm: Coffee Cat at Kings Beach

 

June 7:

10.45-11.30am: Stockland Caloundra including Coffee Club and Kmart

12.10-12.45pm: Bunnings at Caloundra

1-2pm: Kawana Shoppingworld

 

June 8:

3.50pm-4.10pm: Baringa IGA at Caloundra, and the female toilets near this IGA

 

Originally published as FULL LIST: Qld Covid exposure sites revealed

